Pope Francis on abuses by Archbishop of Paris: “Sins like pride and hatred are more serious than carnal ones” | International

Pope Francis returned this Monday morning from his trip to Cyprus and Greece, where he returned five years later to the island of Lesbos to discover that little has changed since then. The Pontiff referred again to the migratory drama in the traditional press conference he offers on the plane. Francisco, as he did during all the stops on the trip, criticized the European Union (EU) for its lack of commitment to key issues such as reception and the attempt to standardize and dilute the differences between countries. But he surprised him by commenting on the details of the resignation, last Thursday, of the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, whom he defended saying that it was a matter of reputation and revealing that Aupetit had only practiced “small massages and caresses” in his Secretary. “The sins of the flesh are not the most serious,” the Pope said. “The most serious are sins such as pride and hatred,” he added.

This same theme led the questions to the report prepared by an independent commission created by the French Episcopal Commission on sexual abuse committed over seven decades. The investigation estimated the cases at around 300,000 and forced the French Church to admit that they had “a systemic character” and that there was a “cruel indifference” to the facts. Asked what implications the monumental inventory of sex crimes by French clergy could have for the Church worldwide, the Pope replied that he has not read the document and will receive French bishops in the coming weeks for more data.

More information

On the other hand, as he has done on other occasions, Francisco surprised him by asking that part of these facts and, in general, all the abuses and their cover-ups, be judged from the perspective of that time. “When these studies are carried out, it is necessary to be aware of the interpretations carried out over such a long period. There is a risk of confusing how to tackle a problem 70 years later. A historical situation must be interpreted with the hermeneutics of the time, not with ours. Slavery, the abuses of 100 years ago, for example, seem brutal to us. The world was different, there was another hermeneutics. In the case of the Church, covering up… it was something that happened in families and neighborhoods. Today we say it doesn’t work. But it is necessary to interpret with the hermeneutics of each period”, he stated.

The Pope’s theory is not the result of an improvised response at a press conference. He has repeated it over and over again, and it tends to greatly annoy the victims, who find no possible historical perspective to interpret the rape of a minor or the fact that the ecclesiastical leadership has covered up the criminals who did it. Or, even worse, keep doing it. Even if the theory were accepted, they consider, it is not a perspective of centuries, but a few decades.

The inclusive Christmas of the European Union

The Pope, following the themes of other questions, criticized the European Union’s suggestion to eliminate the word Christmas in the holiday greetings, in order to seek a more inclusive language in relation to other traditions and religions. The topic aroused strong criticism among the Italian ultra-right. Francisco does not agree with this attempt at change either. “It’s an anachronism. Many dictatorships have tried to do this. Think of Napoleon. It is a fashion for this secularity of distilled water. It has never worked throughout history. But it makes me think something necessary about the European Union. It is necessary to take the founding fathers’ ideals of greatness and be careful not to play the game of ideological colonization. It could make her fall. The EU must respect the structure of each country and not want to standardize us.”

Francisco also spoke during his trip about an incipient setback of democracy in some countries, “not just in Europe”. An assertion he developed on the return flight. First, he said that it is necessary to be aware of the advance of populism. But, in line with what he had already said about inclusive language, he insisted on the idea of ​​maintaining his own identity. “Democracy weakens when national values ​​are sacrificed or diluted towards a kind of empire or a supranational government. And that should make us think. The dictatorship of ‘us and not others’, it is necessary to avoid diluting one’s own identity. […] This also happens when a superpower dictates the cultural, political and economic behavior of other countries.”

Support our journalism. Subscribe to EL PAÍS by clicking here

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.