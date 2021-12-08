Popular car? Hyundai readjusts HB20 prices and model exceeds the R$ 100 thousand range

THE Hyundai followed competing brands, such as the Volkswagen, and readjusted the prices of all versions of the HB20 line, both the hatch and the sedan. The increase made the models exceed the R$100,000 barrier for top-of-the-line variants. According to information on the Motor1 website, the readjustments ranged between R$600 and R$3.1 thousand depending on the version of the car. Thereby the HB20 Platinum Plus variant starts at R$ 100,290 in the South Korean automaker’s new price list.





The incoming version of HB20, a Sense, went from BRL 66,790 to BRL 67,390. Vision was also BRL 600 more expensive and today starts at BRL 70,590, while Evolution is no longer found for less than BRL 74,790. The models with turbo engine were the ones that suffered the most increase. The Platinum now sells for R$85,890, reaching R$92,090 with the automatic transmission. The Sport, which is below only the aforementioned Platinum Plus, sells for R$96,190.





HB20S

The sedan model was also contemplated by Hyundai. The most expensive version, HB20S Platinum Plus, had a high of R$ 3 thousand and today costs from R$ 103,690. While the entry-level Vision variant went from R$73,690 to R$75,090. O HB20 remains as Hyundai’s best-selling car in Brazil, according to official rankings of the country’s automotive market in recent months. Below are all current prices for the vehicle:

HATCH – VERSION CURRENT PRICE PREVIOUS PRICE DIFFERENCE HB20 Sense 1.0 BRL 67,390 BRL 66,790 BRL 600 HB20 Vision 1.0 BRL 70,590 BRL 69,990 BRL 600 HB20 Evolution 1.0 BRL 74,790 BRL 73,990 BRL 800 HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI MT BRL 85,890 BRL 84,290 BRL 1,600 HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI AT BRL 92,090 BRL 90,090 BRL 2,000 HB20 Sport 1.0 TGDI AT BRL 96,190 BRL 93,190 BRL 3,000 HB20 Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI AT BRL 100,290 BRL 97,790 BRL 2,500

SEDAN – VERSION CURRENT PRICE PREVIOUS PRICE DIFFERENCE HB20S Vision 1.0 MT BRL 75,090 BRL 73,690 BRL 1,400 HB20S Evolution 1.0 MT BRL 79,190 BRL 77,190 BRL 2,000 HB20S Platinum 1.0 TGDI MT BRL 89,790 BRL 87,590 BRL 2,200 HB20S Platinum 1.0 TGDI AT BRL 96,090 BRL 93,690 BRL 2,400 HB20S Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI AT BRL 103,690 BRL 100,590 BRL 3,100