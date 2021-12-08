Popular car? Hyundai readjusts HB20 prices and model exceeds the R$ 100 thousand range

THE Hyundai followed competing brands, such as the Volkswagen, and readjusted the prices of all versions of the HB20 line, both the hatch and the sedan. The increase made the models exceed the R$100,000 barrier for top-of-the-line variants.

According to information on the Motor1 website, the readjustments ranged between R$600 and R$3.1 thousand depending on the version of the car. Thereby the HB20 Platinum Plus variant starts at R$ 100,290 in the South Korean automaker’s new price list.


The incoming version of HB20, a Sense, went from BRL 66,790 to BRL 67,390. Vision was also BRL 600 more expensive and today starts at BRL 70,590, while Evolution is no longer found for less than BRL 74,790.

The models with turbo engine were the ones that suffered the most increase. The Platinum now sells for R$85,890, reaching R$92,090 with the automatic transmission. The Sport, which is below only the aforementioned Platinum Plus, sells for R$96,190.

HB20S

The sedan model was also contemplated by Hyundai. The most expensive version, HB20S Platinum Plus, had a high of R$ 3 thousand and today costs from R$ 103,690. While the entry-level Vision variant went from R$73,690 to R$75,090.

O HB20 remains as Hyundai’s best-selling car in Brazil, according to official rankings of the country’s automotive market in recent months. Below are all current prices for the vehicle:

HATCH – VERSIONCURRENT PRICEPREVIOUS PRICEDIFFERENCE
HB20 Sense 1.0BRL 67,390BRL 66,790BRL 600
HB20 Vision 1.0BRL 70,590BRL 69,990BRL 600
HB20 Evolution 1.0BRL 74,790BRL 73,990BRL 800
HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI MTBRL 85,890BRL 84,290BRL 1,600
HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI ATBRL 92,090BRL 90,090BRL 2,000
HB20 Sport 1.0 TGDI ATBRL 96,190BRL 93,190BRL 3,000

HB20 Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI AT

BRL 100,290

BRL 97,790

BRL 2,500

SEDAN – VERSIONCURRENT PRICEPREVIOUS PRICEDIFFERENCE
HB20S Vision 1.0 MTBRL 75,090BRL 73,690BRL 1,400
HB20S Evolution 1.0 MTBRL 79,190BRL 77,190BRL 2,000
HB20S Platinum 1.0 TGDI MTBRL 89,790BRL 87,590BRL 2,200
HB20S Platinum 1.0 TGDI ATBRL 96,090BRL 93,690BRL 2,400
HB20S Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI ATBRL 103,690BRL 100,590BRL 3,100

And you, do you think the fair values ​​for what the vehicles offer? Leave your opinion in the comments below!

