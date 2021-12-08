Porta dos Fundos surprises and surpasses SBT and Record in advertisers’ award · TV News

The 42nd edition of the Caboré Award was held last Monday (6) and recognized the best communication, media and marketing professionals and companies of the year 2021. A surprise of the award, held at Clube Atlético Monte Líbano, in São Paulo, it was the victory of the production company Porta dos Fundos, which surpassed the SBT and the R7 portal as the best communication vehicle, in the Content Producer category.

“This award is a recognition that belongs to absolutely all the people and professionals who have been through Porta dos Fundos in the last 10 years. Laughing is resistance and, in the dark times we are going through, resisting is more than necessary, it is a duty as citizen”, wrote the company’s CEO, Christian Rôças, when celebrating the achievement on Instagram.

The video producer was created in 2012 and has since revolutionized the format of humor sketches on YouTube. In 2019, the company’s headquarters suffered a terrorist attack after airing its Christmas special, full of religious satires, on Netflix.

Caboré award winners are chosen via open voting only for Meio & Mensagem website subscribers, most of whom are members of the advertising market. The three nominees in each category are selected by the editors, who carry out a consultation process and analyze the trajectories of professionals and companies in the communication segment.

Among the stations, Globo was the only one awarded, and two professionals from the company won the award. Manzar Feres, director of Integrated Business in Advertising at Globo, and Samantha Almeida, director of the Content Creation area at Estúdios Globo, were the winners in the Professional Vehicle and Professional Innovation categories, respectively.

Promoted in March of this year, Manzar is the first woman to hold this leadership role at the network and was also honored at this year’s Women to Watch awards for women. “The challenge of building something new, which could really impact the market, really enchanted me”, stated the publicist upon receiving the owl statuette, symbol of the Caboré.

Samantha Almeida, who until September occupied the leadership position of Twitter Next, assumed the direction of the Content Creation area at Estúdios Globo in October. With a trajectory marked by campaigns on themes such as gender equality and racial debate, the professional highlighted the lack of representation in the field in her speech.

“In order for black people to be recognized for their work, we need to have the intention of recognizing careers. In one of the most difficult years that we are facing collectively, we have the opportunity to think about the future together,” said the executive. She has also been elected by MIPAD (UN recognition) as one of the 100 most influential Afro-descendants under 40 in the world.

TikTok was also highlighted by overtaking YouTube, which is a direct competitor of the Chinese social network, in the Media Platform category. Check out some images of the award below.

Check out the winners of the 42nd Caboré Prize