Portugal bars entry of Brazilians without negative test to Covid-19 | World

Since December 1st, Portugal has entered a “state of calamity”, a situation that has brought back a series of restrictions. Now, anyone who lands in the country must test negative for Covid-19, even those who have a vaccination certificate from the European Union. The announcement surprised some Brazilians who arrived in the country.

Portugal declares new state of calamity to contain omicron

Portugal declares calamity again and will tighten restrictions against Covid again at Christmas if necessary, says prime minister

Portugal sees new wave of Brazilian immigration after border reopening

According to the Foreigners and Borders Service, responsible for immigration control in Portugal, 6,825 Brazilians landed at Lisbon airport in the first five days of December. Among them, nine were barred for not testing negative for Covid-19.

Negative diagnoses and proof of vaccination were also again required for entry into several Portuguese establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, gyms, bars and some events. The use of a mask is also mandatory again in any closed environment.

It was also on December 1st that the first cases of the new variant, identified by South Africa, were confirmed in the country. There are 37 in total associated with omicron so far.

To try to contain the spread of the pandemic, the General Directorate of Health (DGS) of Portugal recommended on Tuesday (7) the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years. However, there is still no set date for the start of immunization in this age group.

Portugal purchased a total of 700,000 pediatric doses of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTecha, which is the only one approved by the European Medicines Agency for use in children aged 5 to 11 years. The immunizers begin arriving in the country on December 13th.

The DGS advises that the priority be children with pre-existing illnesses, which could aggravate the condition of Covid-19. The agency justifies the authorization with the increase in new cases of infection in minors.

“This recommendation follows the position of the Technical Commission on Vaccination against Covid-19, which considered, based on the available data, that the risk-benefit assessment, from an individual and public health perspective, is favorable to the vaccination of children in this age group”, informs the note sent to the press.

The DGS also points out that minors who become infected with the disease have developed mild symptoms, although severe forms are also recorded. “The risk of hospitalization is greater in children with at-risk illnesses, however, many of the admissions occur in children without at-risk illnesses”, reads the note sent to the press.

The vaccine will not be mandatory, but, as with the general campaign, considered successful and which gave the label of “most vaccinated country in the world” to Portugal, the government also expects parental buy-in. The expectation is that around 630,000 children in this age group in the country will be immunized against Covid-19.

End of the year “with contention”

New Year’s Eve parties in Portugal’s two largest cities, Lisbon and Porto, have already been cancelled, and specific restrictions for the period will soon be announced.

Between the 2nd and 9th of January, what the government called a “week of contention” is already scheduled. This will be a period of greater control of contamination to allow for going back to school after the end-of-the-year school break. Companies will be forced to adopt the home office for employees, bars and nightclubs will close and the return of the school period will be postponed by a few days, until January 10th.

“More than trusting the rules, I trust the individual behavior of each one. I think we have all learned enough over these two years,” said Prime Minister António Costa when announcing the new measures.