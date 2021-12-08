Potential vaccine from GSK-Medicago has positive results

The British laboratory GSK and the Canadian pharmaceutical company Medicago announced positive results on Tuesday (7) in phase 3 of a study for a potential vaccine against covid-19, carried out before the omicron variant was detected.

The results show an efficacy of 71% against all variants, while protection “against all degrees of severity” of the disease reaches 75.3% compared to delta, “dominant in the world”, reported in a joint statement.

The survey was conducted with more than 24,000 people from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, according to the statement.

The vaccine “was well tolerated, no serious side effects were recorded in the vaccinated group”. Few cases of severe forms of the disease were detected in the placebo group.

The serum was manufactured “plant-based” by Medicago and uses pseudoviral particles, that is, they mimic the structure of the virus, but are not infectious or capable of replicating, according to the statement. The drug is combined with a GSK raw material.

The formula has yet to be approved by any medical authority, but Medicago is seeking regulation from the Canadian Department of Health, according to the statement, and approval from US and British health authorities will also be sought.

According to the companies, the results of their study are not directly comparable to those of other vaccines already authorized, since they were obtained “in an environment dominated by variants”, while the first studies were carried out when only the original virus was circulating”.