President of Atlético Goianiense praises Janderson and prepares a proposal to buy the Corinthians striker: “Good boy”

Duílio Monteiro Alves will end his first year as president of Corinthians with a positive balance. Although he started the year being eliminated by Palmeiras in the Campeonato Paulista at home, with a team considered a candidate for relegation, the president managed to reformulate the squad throughout the season and made the squad take Alvinegro to next year’s Libertadores group stage.

Now, with the cashier in order, the agent promises to further strengthen Sylvinho’s team. Paulinho should be the first reinforcement for 2022. Besides the defensive midfielder, Talisca, a 9 shirt and a left-back are also in Timão’s crosshairs. However, the agent is still interested in selling athletes who are on loan to other teams as well as players who are in Coringão’s squad, but who are not being used by the coaching staff.

Who could be the first to leave Corinthians for good is striker Janderson. Loaned to Atlético Goianiense until the end of the season, the player was one of Dragão’s highlights of the season.. That’s why the president of the club Adson Batista revealed that he will look for Duílio Monteiro Alves to stay with the athlete.

“He is a boy who evolved a lot here, but we believe he still needs to evolve. We are interested, Janderson is a good boy, very young and growing”, revealed the president of Atlético-GO in contact with the UOL Esporte report.

The tendency is for Duílio Monteiro Alves to accept to sell Janderson, depending on the value that the midwestern team’s board offers. It is worth remembering that for the role, Timão already has Willian, Gabriel Pereira and Gabriel Mosquito, as well as Róger Guedes, who can be transferred to this role if a 9 shirt arrives at Alvinvegro.