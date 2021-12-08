President of Atltico-GO expresses desire to renew with Janderson, on loan from Corinthians

This Tuesday afternoon, the president of Atlético Goianiense, Adson Batista, revealed his desire to have Janderson in 2022. The forward has been on loan at the club in the Brazilian Midwest since August 2020.

“He is a boy who has evolved a lot here, but we believe he still needs to evolve. We are interested, Janderson is a good boy, very young and growing“, said Adson Batista, Atletico’s representative, to the Uol Sport.

With Willian, Gabriel Pereira and Gustavo Mosquito as possible competitors for their sector, Janderson would not have space at Corinthians in 2022. Because of this, the club must release the striker to seek a new loan.

At Atlético Goianiense, a club that pays his salary in full, Janderson has a contract until December 31, 2021. There, the 22-year-old forward played 91 matches, scoring nine goals and producing nine assists.

After the end of the Brazilian Championship, which ends on Thursday, Corinthians must act in the market and also work with the situations of players loaned to other teams. Currently, Timão has 27 loaned athletes – see the list below.

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

See more at: Janderson and Loan Players.