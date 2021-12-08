prize accumulates at BRL 6 million in the next draw

This Monday, December 6th, the drawing for Quina Contest 5723 was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo. Check the result numbers: 07-30-47-54-64.

Winners of Quina contest 5723

There was no corrector for the result of Quina Contest 5723 and the prize increased to R$ 6 million. In the range of four hits, 66 tickets managed to earn R$7.2 thousand.

In the third range, of three hits, 5,200 bets were awarded with R$ 87. Another 143,700 games were registered with two dozen of the result and R$ 3.19 will be paid for each one.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5723 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery outlets. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5723.

next draw

This Tuesday, December 7th, the drawing for Quina contest 5724 will take place from 8 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.