Production at 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) rises and PetroRio (PRIO3) has a slight fall in November: what does this mean for companies?

Companies in the oil and gas sector 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and PetroRio (PRIO3) released on Monday night (6) their operational data for the month of November. The highlight was 3R, which registered an increase in production, while PetroRio was affected by an interruption in one of its fields, recording a drop of 0.77% on a monthly basis.

In the last month, 3R Petroleum showed an increase in the average production of all its fields, reaching 9,235 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/day). Of this total, the portion referring to 3R reached an average daily production of 7,907 barrels of oil equivalent.

The highlight was the production of Polo Macau, which reached an average daily production of 6,196 boe in the month. The company’s total production was also benefited by the accounting of the production of Polo Areia Branca, a hub taken over by the company in early November after the acquisition of Duna Energia.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

PetroRio’s operational data, on the other hand, came in relatively stable compared to previous months, with a production of 31,235 boe/day.

Positive highlight for the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo Cluster (TBMT), which resumed production in the second half of the month after intervention in wells in the TBMT Field. The production at Campo de Frade was affected by the interruption, for three days, which occurred due to a failure in the automation system, according to the company.

In a report, the analysis house Levante Investimentos writes that it welcomes the strategy of the Brazilian “Junior Oils” (3R Petroleum and PetroRio), to acquire mature fields from the Petrobras divestment plan (PETR3; PETR4), and to revitalize them, in order to increase its production and useful life.

“Most of these fields did not receive investment from Petrobras and was already showing a decline in production. In this way, the operational data released by the companies are an important means of monitoring the execution of their strategy”, write the analysts.

Levante also highlights that 3R is at a stage behind PetroRio in this strategy. In other words, while PetroRio has already incorporated a good part of the acquired fields, 3R still has relevant fields to consolidate in its data, which analysts believe is not yet priced in the share price.

“We also welcome the gradual increase in production from the fields in which they have been operating for some time, increasing their track record of success and giving investors more confidence in the company’s strategy”, completes the analysis team.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In a comment, Bradesco BBI assesses that 3R continues to show good results in the execution of Macau. According to analysts, there should be an important trigger in the second half of 2022, when the company is expected to complete the construction of the water treatment plants, and start injecting water into the Macau reservoir, increasing production even further.

By the middle of next year, after the company consolidates the acquisition of Papa-Terra, overall production should be close to 25kbpd, analysts estimate.

With regard to PetroRio, BBI writes that with the company completing repairs in the two wells that failed the TBMT (a question weighing on production since the first quarter of 2021), the December production numbers will be decisive to establish a reasonable prospect for 2022.

According to analysts at the bank, with production at Frade returning to normal after the shutdown in November, the company could scale production up to 33 or 34kbpd in December.

“Production in 2021 has been way below our expectations due to these well failures. Year-to-date production was, on average, 31.4 kbpd, well below our initial estimate of 35 kbpd for the year,” they point out.

For 2022, Bradesco BBI’s estimate is 39.6kbpd, depending on how the company’s wells will be at the end of this year.

This afternoon, around 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), RRRP3 shares had a drop of 2.97%, to R$31.40, while PRIO3 shares rose 2.36%, traded at R$22.11.

Also on the sector’s radar, Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) announced this Tuesday (7) the conclusion of the sale of Polo Miranga, located in Bahia, to PetroRecôncavo (RECV3), for the amount of US$ 220.1 million.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

With the assignment of the contracts to the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, SPE Miranga, PetroRecôncavo will take over from today the operations of the fields. According to Petrobras, the average daily production of Polo Miranga in 2021 was 691 barrels of oil per day and 362,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

In addition, Petrobras announced today the conclusion of the sale of three thermoelectric plants to São Francisco Energia, in the amount of R$ 61 million.

In Levante’s assessment, the state-owned company’s strategy of divesting in “non-core” assets, such as onshore and shallow water fields, and focusing on its main asset (the pre-salt) is positive.

“We highlight the excellent moment the company is experiencing, with a reduction in deleveraging and good distribution of dividends, however, we always remember the political risk inherent to the state-owned company”, the analysts write.

This Tuesday, PETR3 shares were up 2.14%, to R$31.00, around 3:30 pm, while PETR4 shares rose 1.25%, traded at R$29.25.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related