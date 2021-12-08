Project that changes Petrobras’ pricing policy advances through the Senate

Session of the Senate CAE this Tuesday (7): approved by the commission, the project that changes Petrobras’ pricing policy is now going to plenary.| Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency

The Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) approved on Tuesday (7) the bill 1472/2021, which modifies Petrobras’ fuel price adjustment policy. Authored by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), the proposal, which is now going to plenary, also institutes a tax on crude oil exports and a fund to stabilize the value of products on the domestic market.

The text was approved by the CAE in the form of a substitute for Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rapporteur of the matter in the collegiate. After a request for a view granted last week, the congressman presented a new opinion, with some changes made based on amendments presented by other senators.

The project proposes to change the policy adopted since 2016 by Petrobras, known by the acronym PPI – import parity price. With the PPI, the state-owned company uses as a reference for readjustments in gasoline, diesel oil and cooking gas the price of a barrel of oil on the international market, in addition to import costs, such as transport and port fees.

According to the proposal approved in the CAE, the internal prices practiced by fuel producers and importers would have as a reference, in addition to the international market quotation and import expenses, also the internal costs of production – which, without indexing the exchange rate, would drive prices down .

In the discussion of the project this Tuesday, there was no resistance to the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. The main differences among senators were related to the creation of a new tax on crude oil exports.

In late November, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said the government was considering revising the PPI, although he did not detail how this could be done.

Stabilization fund and export tax

The text also establishes the creation of a system of “price bands”, which would limit the transfer of volatility in the international market to domestic consumers. Under the proposal, it is up to the Executive to regulate the mechanism, establishing maximum percentage limits for the variation in fuel prices and the frequency of readjustments. The government would also be responsible for defining compensation mechanisms for the oil company.

The third measure provided for in the bill is the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund. The initial idea was that this account would be supplied exclusively with resources from the new export tax.

After criticizing the proposal in the commission, the rapporteur reduced the proposed rates for the new tax and included other sources of resources for the fund, leaving the way of using the values ​​and parameters to reduce price volatility to the discretion of the Executive.

According to the text approved by the collegiate, they may serve as an additional source of income for the program:

export tax levied on crude oil;

dividends from Petrobras owed to the Federal Government;

government participations destined to the Union, resulting from the concession and production sharing regime (except for the bindings established by law);

positive result, calculated in the half-yearly balance of the Central Bank, of the management of foreign exchange reserves; and

financial surplus from freely applicable sources available in the Union’s balance sheet.

Under the proposal, export tax rates may be adjusted within the following ranges:

0% for crude oil sold at up to $45 a barrel;

from 2.5% to 7.5% on the share of the value of crude oil above US$45 and below or equal to US$85 per barrel;

from 7.5% to 12.5% ​​on the portion of the value of crude oil above US$85 and below or equal to US$100 per barrel; and

12.5% ​​to 20% on the share of crude oil value above $100 per barrel.

Prates also proposed that the value of crude oil imports can be deducted from the tax calculation basis, provided that the product is refined in the country by the same exporting legal entity and during the same period.

Companies that allocate part of their production for refining in the domestic market may also have different rates, according to Executive regulations, according to the text.

The president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, in a public hearing held by CAE two weeks ago, said he was against the idea of ​​creating a tax on oil exports. For him, a new tax would generate legal uncertainty in the sector, driving investors away.

The measures are one more way of trying to contain the successive increases in the value of fuels in recent months. In October, the Chamber approved a bill that changes the basis for calculating ICMS on fuels, starting to consider the average prices charged in the two previous years and focusing on a fixed value in reais, no longer as a percentage. The matter, however, still depends on a vote by the Senate.

Also in October, governors decided to freeze the value of the state tax on oil products for 90 days.

In the last 12 months, the accumulated increase in fuels is 49.58%, according to data from the November IPCA-15. The indicator, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), is considered a preview of the country’s official inflation.