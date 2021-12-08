Project to stabilize gasoline prices approved by Senate committee

This Tuesday (12/07), Bill 1.472/2021 was approved by the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) and should go to plenary. Originally authored by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), the approved text had a replacement by senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) and seeks to create a program that provokes stabilization of the price of oil and its derivatives.

One of the project’s objectives is to ensure that the impacts of the international market on the price of a barrel of oil are not so great for Brazilians’ pockets. With the approval of the project, it is expected that the value of fuel in the country will not increase as much as it has been in recent months.

For Senator Jean Paul, the project will be one of the tools the government will have to contain the high rates of rise in fuel prices. In general terms, the project proposes the establishment of minimum and maximum rates on the Export Tax. Under the proposal, these rates would be zeroed until the barrel reaches the value of US$ 45 and the maximum rate should be up to 20%.

In this proposal, the minimum rate is 2.5% and the maximum 7.5%, and they should only be applied to the price of crude oil when the value of a barrel exceeds each of US$ 45 or is equal to or below US$ 85. When the value exceeds US$ 100 per barrel, the project foresees rate of 12.5% ​​at least and 20% at most, without levied on all amounts.

In this way, it would be up to the government to develop prices in a way that can set the limits for the variation in the value of fuels. Thus, the frequency of readjustments and the compensation mechanisms would be stipulated in advance.

In the original project, the creation of a contextualization of the price band was foreseen through the institution of a stabilization fund. From the substitute, the Stabilization Program was created, which reduces the volatility of prices in the domestic market.