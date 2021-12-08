Public consultation ends with a majority in favor of early treatment in the SUS

The public consultation on guidelines for the incorporation of early treatment against Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS), held at the end of November by the federal government, ended with a majority of responses in favor of physician autonomy in the decision on the Subject. Of the 20,258 contributions received from civil society by the Ministry of Health between November 16 and 25, most are in favor of leaving the decision on the adoption of early treatment to the physician.

Almost 3,000 health professionals participated in the survey. Among them, the vast majority are in favor of early treatment against Covid.

The consultation refers to the guidelines published by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), an agency of the Ministry of Health. The document considers that “azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine did not show clinical benefit and, therefore, should not be used in the outpatient treatment of patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid-19”. In addition, he says that anticoagulants, budesonide, colchicine, ivermectin, nitazoxanide and convalescent plasma are not indicated for this treatment.

According to Hélio Angotti Neto, secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs at the Ministry, the data from the consultation are still being compiled, but in a preliminary analysis, it was found that around 12 thousand responses are in favor of the autonomy of the doctor, against approximately 4 thousand against. For the rest of the answers, a defined position was not identified. “It is a complex issue and one that has, unfortunately, been politicized around the world, in an often inadequate way”, says Angotti.

In the space for free considerations available in the public consultation, there are thousands of reports from patients and health professionals supporting the thesis of efficacy of drugs not recommended by Conitec’s guidelines.

“As a doctor, I prescribed, in a period of 1 year and a half, for more than 1,600 patients, early treatment. None were hospitalized”, says a doctor participating in the consultation.

“After experiencing the first symptoms, I consulted the same day, tested it two days later and was fully recovered on the fifth day after the first symptoms and two days after starting the recommended medication. I took the standard kit containing: azithromycin, ivermectin, vitamin D and zinc”, says one patient.

Public consultation issue was misinterpreted by participants

The main question of the public consultation – “What did you think of this proposed protocol or guideline?” – was misinterpreted by many participants, whether those in favor of or against early treatment.

The question referred to the Conitec guideline. Among respondents who rated the commission’s guideline as “very good”, there are many who spoke in other items of the consultation indicating that they are in favor of early treatment with drugs that are not recommended by Conitec.

Angotti says that his team has already noticed this incongruity and is compiling the data based on this fact. For now, it is difficult to statistically specify how many of the participants are in favor and how many are against the guidelines.

The contributions received in the public consultations carried out by the Executive Secretariat of Conitec will be considered in the final evaluation of the commission, which will issue a definitive opinion. After that, the topic will be sent to the office of the secretariat headed by Angotti, who will be able to call a public hearing on the topic. After that, the secretariat will decide whether or not to approve the final report.