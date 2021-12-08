Putin asks Biden for assurances that NATO will not expand eastward – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced on Tuesday (7) to US President Joe Biden the growing military potential of NATO on its borders due to its support for Ukraine and asked for “guarantees” that the Atlantic Alliance will not be will expand to the east.

“NATO is making dangerous attempts to use Ukrainian territory and is developing its military potential on our borders, which is why Russia has a serious interest in [obter] safe legal guarantees that rule out an eastward NATO expansion,” the Kremlin said in a statement after the two leaders held a “frank and professional” conversation during a virtual summit on Tuesday.

Responding to the threat of US sanctions in the event of a Russian military operation against Ukraine, “Vladimir Putin responded that Russia should not be held responsible,” given NATO’s behavior.

In addition, he denounced “the destructive line of Kiev” which, according to him, is trying to “dismantle” the 2015 Minsk accords, a peace process that in principle was supposed to end the conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine, and has been in neutral for years.

“The leaders spoke to ask their representatives to initiate in-depth consultations on these sensitive issues,” explained the Russian presidency.

diplomatic sanctions

On the other hand, Putin proposed to the American counterpart to suspend all measures of reply against the diplomatic missions of the two countries adopted in recent months, in a context of tension.

According to the Kremlin, relations between Moscow and Washington “are not in a satisfactory state”.

“The Russian side has proposed to lift all accumulated restrictions on the functioning of diplomatic missions, which could allow for the normalization of other aspects of bilateral relations” between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin said in its statement.

As for the other items on the agenda, according to the Kremlin, the two sides stressed that it is important to work together against cybercrime. The West accuses Russia of directing computer attacks against its rivals.

The two leaders said they “expect” a constructive resumption of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.