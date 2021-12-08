Quarantine adopted by the Ministry of Health is ineffective, says Vecina

Sanitarist physician and founder of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Gonzalo Vecina criticized the measure announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health against the micron variant of the new coronavirus of establishing only a five-day quarantine and carrying out an RT-PCR test for travelers unvaccinated that arrive in the country.

At the UOL News This morning, Vecina said that Brazil would not be able to keep up with the isolation of those arriving in the country. For him, the requirement of proof of vaccination, the so-called vaccine passport, is what should be adopted.

“We have 156 entry points in Brazil, including airports, ports and the dry border. We have to have a gross infrastructure to monitor the entry of travelers who would stay in hotels waiting the five days, and to also perform an RT-PCR exam. No. I can see the possibility of doing this in a time of pandemic,” said Vecina, to UOL Channel presenter Fabíola Cidral.

Vecina explained that the choice for five days must have been made because of the time the virus would be detected by tests if the person has covid-19. According to the doctor, it is from the third to the fifth day after infection with the new coronavirus that an RT-PCR, for example, can identify the disease.

If the person takes a zero to five day RT-PCR and is positive, you have to do a full 15 day quarantine. If she is negative on the fifth day, then she can be released because she probably shouldn’t be infected

Gonzalo Vecina

Despite establishing quarantine and the need for RT-PCR for unvaccinated travelers arriving in the country, the Ministry of Health did not detail how this will be done.

Some countries that took similar measures during the pandemic, such as New Zealand, maintained hotels for these people, with control by the authorities.

“Here in Brazil, without any infrastructure to carry out such an action, I doubt that we are in a position to supervise the performance of this quarantine. The most correct thing would be to do what Anvisa once again correctly proposes, which is to require a vaccination passport, and those who do not have a vaccine passport do not enter the country; either the vaccine passport or the RT-PCR upon entry, and the inspection on whether or not to carry out the quarantine”, said Vecina.

For the sanitarist, with the measures announced yesterday, Brazil is “against everything” when the subject is the new coronavirus pandemic.