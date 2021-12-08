Quero-Quero stores seek to grow far from the competition; and the actions?

Today we will comment on the controversy involving Petrobras and President Jair Bolsonaro about a possible price adjustment and about the expansion of Quero-Quero stores.

Petrobras: there is no decision on price adjustment

Amid pressure to reduce fuel prices, at the same time as falling oil prices, Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) announced that it “does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Group of Market and Prices that have not yet been announced to the market”.

The statement from the state-owned company comes in response to the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro that the company would announce a reduction in fuel prices starting this week. The company also reiterated its “commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility caused by economic events”.

Over the past few months, the state-owned company has been pressured, both by the government and by the population, to reduce the price of fuel sold at its refineries. The president’s speech comes at a time when the price of a barrel of Brent oil, which Petrobras uses as a reference, has accumulated a drop of almost 20% since the highs of October in the international market.

The escalation in fuel costs is one of the main reasons for the high inflation in the year. On the other hand, the possible impacts of the Ômicron variant on the activity may affect the economic recovery in the event of a resumption of restrictions, causing a lower demand for oil and a consequent drop in prices.

On Monday (6), however, a more optimistic bias prevailed regarding the spread of Ômicron given evidence of milder symptoms of the new strain. Thus, following the rise in oil prices, Petrobras shares closed the session on a high – even under the friendly fire of the reduction in diesel and gasoline prices. The common stock closed up 0.93%, to R$ 30.35, while the preferred stock ended the session with a high of 0.45%, to R$ 28.89.

Quero-Quero stores must exceed 500 stores in 2022

The home & construction retail chain Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3) will close the year 2021 with the opening of 70 new units, totaling 460 stores in five states. For 2022, the company plans to continue with the same expansion plan, forecasting to surpass 500 stores in Brazil.

After B3 went public, the company went through a process of rapid expansion in revenue and grew 40% a year in 2020. In 2021, there was a slowdown, but the company managed to maintain above double digit growth.

The troubled economic scenario, with high inflation and an increase in the Selic rate, harmed the company, as well as the entire retail sector. Fear of the impact of these factors on the company’s results caused Lojas Quero-Quero shares to drop more than 35% in the year.

On the other hand, even with the short-term difficulties, the company continues with the projection of opening stores in cities with up to 300 thousand inhabitants, where its competitors are mostly neighborhood stores.

The company’s business strategy is similar to the US store model. Although it is not common in Brazil in cities with a lower supply of large retailers, the plan has shown results. In addition, Lojas Quero-Quero is also committed to providing its customers with its own credit card.