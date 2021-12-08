QuintoAndar buys Santa Catarina startup Velo with an eye on traditional real estate agencies – Link

After growing as the digital bridge between tenants and property owners, QuintoAndar now advances in serving traditional real estate companies with technological services. The company announces this Wednesday, the 8th, the purchase of the Santa Catarina startup See him, which offers digital surety options for real estate companies – the value of the deal was not disclosed.

Currently, QuintoAndar already offers the option of digital guarantee in its application – with the acquisition, the plan is to expand this offer to real estate agencies. Founded in 2019 in Blumenau by Alberto Stein, Bruno von Hertwig, Anderson Felício and Paulo Cantoli, Velo grew five times in revenue in the last year, according to the company – in all, the startup now has 1,100 real estate partners.

QuintoAndar invests in service diversification

“We were very excited with QuintoAndar’s clear strategy to boost the growth of real estate companies. The complementarity of our experience living the day-to-day life of partner real estate companies with their expertise will allow us to do what we have always imagined on a much larger scale: simplify and facilitate the processes and transactions for all links in the housing chain”, said, in a statement, the co-founder and CEO of Velo, Anderson Felício.

QuintoAndar’s approach to traditional real estate agencies is not new. In March, the startup bought the real estate agency Casa Mineira, specialized in real estate sales and with 38 years of history in the real estate market across the country. In September, it acquired the real estate credit company Atta, targeting a network of 113 franchisees that serves more than 1500 real estate agencies in the country.