Ravi falters and hands over Christian’s secret to Joy. TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will talk too much and deliver Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond)’s biggest secret to Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in A Place in the Sun. She will put pressure on her husband, who will say that his friend usurped the identity and life of his rich twin brother in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the plot, the driver will respond to the request of Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) and hide the embezzled funds in a potted plant. One day, however, the decoration item will break, and the girl will find the money. Joy will put her partner against the wall and even threaten to leave the apartment with her son.

“I swear I’m not hiding anything from you”, the Goiás will insist. “I wish you could see your face now. If there’s one thing you don’t know how to do, Ravi, it’s lie. I’m really an idiot. You’re not the guy I thought you were, you’re not the guy I knew “, will retort the girl.

“Don’t say something like that, Joy. I’m asking you, for God’s sake. Can you hear me? I am, yes, the guy you thought. I am, yes, the guy you met. Your Renato isn’t the one is”, will hesitate the boy, who will expose all the secret to Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta). “Are you satisfied?” he will say.

Joy will be awestruck by the story. “In your friend’s place, I’d do the same thing. Besides, the biggest proof that Chris is a good guy is that he didn’t leave you behind. Even though he turned around, he wanted to help you; I mean, in his heart, he continues to be who he was”, will opine the graffiti artist.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

