Real Madrid beat Inter with great goals and advance in 1st in the Champions League – 07/12/2021

Real Madrid confirmed the first position of group D in the Champions League this Tuesday (7) by beating Inter Milan by 2-0, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio scored the winning goals with beautiful shots from outside the area.

The result took Real to 15 points, leaving Inter in second with 10. Both teams have already entered classified to the round of 16, but the Italians could steal the first position in case of victory in Spain. The eliminated Sheriff Tiraspol and Shakhtar Donetsk completed the bracket.

Inter were even more dangerous in the first half, creating chances, attacking a lot from the sides and disturbing the merengue defense. But a brilliant move by Kroos opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Rodrygo led the ball and triggered the German, who controlled it and released a shot with his left leg, with no chance of defense for Handanovic.

The Italians followed well in the second stage, but Barella lost his mind after a split with Militão and punched the Brazilian defender in the leg outside of the ball dispute. The VAR warned the refereeing, and the Inter midfielder was sent off, complicating any chance of reaction from the Milan team.

To complicate matters for Inter, Asensio scored another great goal just minutes after taking the field. The Spaniard received it in the end of the area, adjusted it to his left leg and landed a perfect kick at the angle. Handanovic wasn’t even on the ball.

Without Benzema, injured, Vinícius Júnior was again the main attacker for Real Madrid. The Brazilian made the markers hell on the left wing and came close to scoring in a shot that deflected on Skriniar defender and scraped the crossbar. Rodrygo, also a starter, was another one who had a good performance, submitting a ball to the crossbar.

The round of 16 of the Champions League will be played in February 2022. The draw to define the clashes takes place next Monday (13).