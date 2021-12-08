Rebeca Andrade and Isaquias Queiroz win the Brasil Olímpico Award | olympics

An unprecedented winner and a four-time champion. Rebeca Andrade, from artistic gymnastics, and Isaquias Queiroz, from canoeing, won, this Tuesday, the Prêmio Brasil Olímpico, in a ceremony held in Aracaju, Sergipe. In this way, Isaquias becomes the biggest winner in the history of the event, with four titles, leaving behind Cesar Cielo, who had three. In the other award of the night, Fernanda Garay took the Athlete of the Fans trophy.
– It is an honor to receive this trophy, fourth time, equaling the number of Olympic medals. First, I would like to thank COB for the support it has always given. There are so many people, so many people. My team, my wife, all the kids in Lagoa Santa. I could not fail to quote Jesus Morlán. And Jesus, knowing his situation, called a guy. There’s nothing better than closing the Olympics with a gold medal with Lauro (de Souza Júnior, coach). He took on the mission of winning an Olympic medal. People think Jesus dropped out of training, but no. It was Lauro. Thanks to him I won the gold medal – said the canoeist, who still remembered his club, Flamengo.
In women’s, Rebeca, who was Olympic and world champion in 2021, defeated Ana Marcela Cunha, gold in Tokyo in the open waters, and Rayssa Leal, Fadinha, vice-champion in skateboarding. Isaquias, on the other hand, left behind the other Olympic champions Ítalo Ferreira, in surfing, and Hebert Conceição, in boxing.
Isaquias Queiroz with the award for best of the year — Photo: Reproduction
– This moment is very important to me, this year I managed to achieve all my goals. This year was so amazing, I am grateful to my family, my friends, they encouraged me to continue believing in my dreams. Today I feel that the award is not just mine, it belongs to all athletes – said Rebeca, who was not present at the event, but sent a video to the organization.
The year 2021 was marked as the best year in history for the national Olympic sport, as the country achieved the best campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, with the right to record medals (21, surpassing 19 at Rio 2016) and the unprecedented 12th position on medal board.
Rebeca Andrade receives the award for best athlete of the season
The election of Rebeca and Isaquias came from an electoral college made up of journalists, who voted for the best athletes of the year and also for the top names in each of the disciplines (See list below). It was the first time that the party, which has been taking place since 1999, was held in a state in the Northeast, largely as a result of the campaign of the region’s athletes in the Olympics.
Of the six nominees for best of the year, five are from the Northeast: Isaquias, Ana Marcela and Hebert from Bahia, Italo from Rio Grande do Norte and Rayssa Leal from Maranhão. The exception is Rebeca Andrade, who is from São Paulo.
World champion in 1994 and Olympic silver medalist in Atlanta 1996 and bronze medal in Sydney 2000, former basketball player Janeth Arcain was honored by the COB. She received the Adhemar Ferreira Award, the highest honor given by the entity, which honors athletes and former athletes who represent the Olympic values and alludes to the two-time Olympic champion in the triple jump (1952 and 1956).
Six Olympic champion coaches received the Best of the Year award in 2021. In recognition of the work that won the gold medal, André Jardine (football), Fernando Possenti (water marathons), Francisco Porath (artistic gymnastics), Javier Torres (sailing) , Lauro Souza, Pinda (canoeing speed) and Mateus Alves (boxing) will take the trophy. The only one of the Olympic champions who did not have a coach nominated to receive the award was Italo Ferreira, because the surfer did not have a coach in Japan.
AWARDED IN EACH OF THE MODALITIES
Athletics – Alison dos Santos
Badminton – Ygor Coelho
3×3 Basketball – Fabricio Veríssimo
5 x 5 Basketball – Clarissa dos Santos
Baseball – Thyago Vieira
Boxing – Hebert Conceição Souza
Canoeing Slalom – Ana Sátila
Canoeing Speed - Isaquias Queiroz
BMX Freestyle Cycling – Eduarda Bordignon
BMX Racing Cycling – Renato Rezende
Road Cycling – Vinícius Rangel
Mountain Bike Cycling – Henrique Avancini
Track Cycling – Wellyda Rodrigues
Snow Sports – Michel Macedo
Ice Sports – Nicole Silveira
Sport Climbing – Felipe Ho Foganholo
Fencing – Nathalie Moellhausen
Football – Richarlison
Artistic Gymnastics – Rebeca Andrade
Trampoline Gymnastics – Camilla Gomes
Rhythmic Gymnastics – Duda Arakaki
Golf – Alexandre Rocha
Handball – Bruna de Paula
Equestrian Dressage – João Victor Oliva
Equestrian CCE – Carlos Parro
Equestrian Jumping – Marlon Zanotelli
Hockey on Grass and Indoor – Vinicius Vaz
Judo – Mayra Aguiar
Karate – Vinícius Figueira
Weightlifting – Jaqueline Ferreira
Aquatic Marathon – Ana Marcela Cunha
Artistic Swimming – Laura Miccuci and Luisa Borges
Swimming – Bruno Fratus
Modern Pentathlon – Danilo Fagundes
Water Polo – Ana Beatriz Mantellato
Rowing – Lucas Verthein
Rugby – Isadora Cerullo
Diving – Kawan Pereira
Skate – Rayssa Leal
Softball – Mariana Pereira
Surfing – Italo Ferreira
Taekwondo – Milena Titoneli
Tennis – Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi
Table Tennis – Hugo Calderano
Archery – Marcus D’Almeida
Sport Shooting – Felipe Wu
Triathlon – Vittoria Lopes
Vela – Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze
Volleyball – Fernanda Garay
Beach Volleyball – Duda Lisbon
Wrestling – Laís Nunes
1999- Gustavo Kuerten and Maurren Maggi
2000- Gustavo Kuerten and Leila
2001- Robert Scheidt and Daniele Hypólito
2002- Nalbert and Daniele Hypólito
2003- Fernando Meligeni and Daiane dos Santos
2004- Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima and Daiane dos Santos
2005- João Derly and Natália Falavigna
2006- Giba and Lais Souza
2007- Thiago Pereira and Jade Barbosa
2008- Cesar Cielo and Maurren Maggi
2009- Cesar Cielo and Sarah Menezes
2010- Murilo and Fabiana Murer
2011- Cesar Cielo and Fabiana Murer
2012- Arthur Zanetti and Scheilla
2013- Jorge Zarif and Poliana Okimoto
2014- Arthur Zanetti and Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze
2015- Isaquias Queiroz and Ana Marcela
2016- Isaquias Queiroz and Rafaela Silva
2017- Marcelo Melo and Mayra Aguiar
2018- Isaquias Queiroz and Ana Marcela
2019- Arthur Nory and Beatriz Ferreira