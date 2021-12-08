Rebeca Andrade and Isaquias Queiroz win the Brasil Olímpico Award | olympics

An unprecedented winner and a four-time champion. Rebeca Andrade, from artistic gymnastics, and Isaquias Queiroz, from canoeing, won, this Tuesday, the Prêmio Brasil Olímpico, in a ceremony held in Aracaju, Sergipe. In this way, Isaquias becomes the biggest winner in the history of the event, with four titles, leaving behind Cesar Cielo, who had three. In the other award of the night, Fernanda Garay took the Athlete of the Fans trophy.

– It is an honor to receive this trophy, fourth time, equaling the number of Olympic medals. First, I would like to thank COB for the support it has always given. There are so many people, so many people. My team, my wife, all the kids in Lagoa Santa. I could not fail to quote Jesus Morlán. And Jesus, knowing his situation, called a guy. There’s nothing better than closing the Olympics with a gold medal with Lauro (de Souza Júnior, coach). He took on the mission of winning an Olympic medal. People think Jesus dropped out of training, but no. It was Lauro. Thanks to him I won the gold medal – said the canoeist, who still remembered his club, Flamengo.

In women’s, Rebeca, who was Olympic and world champion in 2021, defeated Ana Marcela Cunha, gold in Tokyo in the open waters, and Rayssa Leal, Fadinha, vice-champion in skateboarding. Isaquias, on the other hand, left behind the other Olympic champions Ítalo Ferreira, in surfing, and Hebert Conceição, in boxing.

– This moment is very important to me, this year I managed to achieve all my goals. This year was so amazing, I am grateful to my family, my friends, they encouraged me to continue believing in my dreams. Today I feel that the award is not just mine, it belongs to all athletes – said Rebeca, who was not present at the event, but sent a video to the organization.

The year 2021 was marked as the best year in history for the national Olympic sport, as the country achieved the best campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, with the right to record medals (21, surpassing 19 at Rio 2016) and the unprecedented 12th position on medal board.

Rebeca Andrade receives the award for best athlete of the season

The election of Rebeca and Isaquias came from an electoral college made up of journalists, who voted for the best athletes of the year and also for the top names in each of the disciplines (See list below). It was the first time that the party, which has been taking place since 1999, was held in a state in the Northeast, largely as a result of the campaign of the region’s athletes in the Olympics.

Of the six nominees for best of the year, five are from the Northeast: Isaquias, Ana Marcela and Hebert from Bahia, Italo from Rio Grande do Norte and Rayssa Leal from Maranhão. The exception is Rebeca Andrade, who is from São Paulo.

World champion in 1994 and Olympic silver medalist in Atlanta 1996 and bronze medal in Sydney 2000, former basketball player Janeth Arcain was honored by the COB. She received the Adhemar Ferreira Award, the highest honor given by the entity, which honors athletes and former athletes who represent the Olympic values ​​and alludes to the two-time Olympic champion in the triple jump (1952 and 1956).

Six Olympic champion coaches received the Best of the Year award in 2021. In recognition of the work that won the gold medal, André Jardine (football), Fernando Possenti (water marathons), Francisco Porath (artistic gymnastics), Javier Torres (sailing) , Lauro Souza, Pinda (canoeing speed) and Mateus Alves (boxing) will take the trophy. The only one of the Olympic champions who did not have a coach nominated to receive the award was Italo Ferreira, because the surfer did not have a coach in Japan.

AWARDED IN EACH OF THE MODALITIES

Athletics – Alison dos Santos

Badminton – Ygor Coelho

3×3 Basketball – Fabricio Veríssimo

5 x 5 Basketball – Clarissa dos Santos

Baseball – Thyago Vieira

Boxing – Hebert Conceição Souza

Canoeing Slalom – Ana Sátila

Canoeing Speed ​​- Isaquias Queiroz

BMX Freestyle Cycling – Eduarda Bordignon

BMX Racing Cycling – Renato Rezende

Road Cycling – Vinícius Rangel

Mountain Bike Cycling – Henrique Avancini

Track Cycling – Wellyda Rodrigues

Snow Sports – Michel Macedo

Ice Sports – Nicole Silveira

Sport Climbing – Felipe Ho Foganholo

Fencing – Nathalie Moellhausen

Football – Richarlison

Artistic Gymnastics – Rebeca Andrade

Trampoline Gymnastics – Camilla Gomes

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Duda Arakaki

Golf – Alexandre Rocha

Handball – Bruna de Paula

Equestrian Dressage – João Victor Oliva

Equestrian CCE – Carlos Parro

Equestrian Jumping – Marlon Zanotelli

Hockey on Grass and Indoor – Vinicius Vaz

Judo – Mayra Aguiar

Karate – Vinícius Figueira

Weightlifting – Jaqueline Ferreira

Aquatic Marathon – Ana Marcela Cunha

Artistic Swimming – Laura Miccuci and Luisa Borges

Swimming – Bruno Fratus

Modern Pentathlon – Danilo Fagundes

Water Polo – Ana Beatriz Mantellato

Rowing – Lucas Verthein

Rugby – Isadora Cerullo

Diving – Kawan Pereira

Skate – Rayssa Leal

Softball – Mariana Pereira

Surfing – Italo Ferreira

Taekwondo – Milena Titoneli

Tennis – Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi

Table Tennis – Hugo Calderano

Archery – Marcus D’Almeida

Sport Shooting – Felipe Wu

Triathlon – Vittoria Lopes

Vela – Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Volleyball – Fernanda Garay

Beach Volleyball – Duda Lisbon

Wrestling – Laís Nunes