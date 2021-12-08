Rebeca Andrade tops list of Olympians who rocked in 2021 on Google – 12/08/2021

Winner of the Brasil Olímpico Award among women, in a ceremony held last night (7) in Aracaju, gymnast Rebeca Andrade was the most searched Olympic athlete on Google’s search engine so far in 2021. The flamenguist won a gold medal (jump) and one silver (general individual) at the Tokyo Games and repeated the double at the World Championship, also disputed in Japan.

Rebeca, who reached 2.4 million followers on Instagram and became the darling of the advertising market since August, left behind also gymnast Simone Biles, who, despite being an American, was third in the produced list. by Google from the searches of Brazilian users.

According to Google, the list shows the main search trends within the analyzed clipping and is based on the search terms that had the greatest increase in interest this year compared to the previous year. This does not necessarily mean that Rebeca was the most searched athlete of 2021 on Google.

Second on the list, between Rebeca and Biles, is Isaquias Queiroz, Olympic champion in speed canoeing. A phenomenon of social networks, with 6.8 million followers on Instagram, Rayssa Leal appears in fourth, just ahead of Italo Ferreira, from surfing.

The list of the 10 names with the highest growth in Google searches in 2021 has, in sixth place, volleyball player Maurício Souza, who competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games, but had visibility mainly due to a homophobic post that ended up causing his departure of the Minas Tennis Club.

World surfing champion of the season, Gabriel Medina was seventh, just ahead of Rosamaria, the highlight of the women’s volleyball team that won silver in Tokyo. Protagonist in the Olympics, mainly because of his work on social networks, the volleyball player Douglas Souza was also ninth on the list, which has Ana Marcela Cunha, Olympic champion in the open water marathon, in tenth place.