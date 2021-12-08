Rebel Wilson vents after losing weight and reveals how the team was afraid of the decision: “I was making millions”; watch!

After losing more than 30kg during the pandemic, the actress Rebel Wilson, 41 years old, made a vengeance in an interview with BBC News, released this Tuesday (7). The “Perfect Choice” star said the team did not react well to her decision to change her habits. She also revealed the reason for having decided to change her diet and play physical activities.

In 2020, the actress decided to share the moment of transformation with her 10 million followers on social media. “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she has become and what she has achieved. And I just wanted to send some encouragement to everyone who struggles with weight, bodily problems, or emotional eating. I understand you. I know how it is. But it’s never too late to start improving and trying to be the best version of YOU you can be“, he wrote. She weighed 74kg at the end of the year.

But to reach this result, Rebel had to deal with opposing opinions, starting with the team itself. “They were like, ‘Why? Why would you do that?’ Because I was making millions of dollars being the funny fat girl“, he vented.

Wilson pointed out that he was comfortable with his body but knew his eating habits were an issue. “I was very confident being bigger, I loved myself, I rocked the red carpet even though I was probably twice the size, and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but I still felt confident that way. But deep down I knew that some of the eating behaviors I had were unhealthy.”, he pointed out.

“I didn’t need a pot of ice cream every night”, he admitted. “That was my kind of numbing emotion using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.”, he added. The actress also commented on being seen as a non-standard body. “It’s fascinating how people are so obsessed with it, with women especially. I know what it’s like to be a woman who is invisible to most people because she isn’t seen as a standard beauty. It’s crazy to try to fit in, it’s better to be the healthier version”, he warned.

Fertility

Rebel Wilson also said he wants to focus on his health to increase his chances of getting pregnant. In July of this year, she made a live on her Instagram and talked about the subject. “It all started when I was researching stuff about fertility, and the doctor said, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’”, she said during the live.

She revealed that she was initially offended by the doctor’s suggestion that she lose weight because she considered herself “very healthy.” However, after giving the matter some thought, he came to the conclusion that he should prepare himself to try to start a family.

“I’m still trying this fertility journey, even though it’s pretty emotional. You get hopeful and sometimes your hopes are dashed. I feel for every woman going through this”, he told the BBC. “I was the classic example of a career woman who threw herself out into the world and didn’t think about kids and suddenly, in her mid-30s, she’s like, ‘Wait, do I want this as an option? And if I want, what do I need to do?’ It would be great to have my kids, but I don’t know when it’s going to happen and I’m trying not to raise expectations, just be as healthy as I can be. I’ll try and whatever happens will happen”, he concluded. Watch the interview video: