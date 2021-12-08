Renato Augusto opens the game and answers if it is still possible to return to the Brazilian team

One of Tite’s trusted names in the Brazilian team at the 2018 World Cup, Renato Augusto knows what to do to return to the team in 2022

Renato Augusto is one of the most renowned midfielders in Brazilian football today. back to the Corinthians Since August, the shirt 8 has started to draw the attention of fans who ask for its return to the Brazilian Team.

Renato, however, knows that his mission, at the moment, goes beyond thinking about returning to dress the Hopscotch. In an interview with ESPN, the midfielder said that, despite wanting to return, his focus is on improving with the club shirt, and that would be the key to his return.

“I think anything is possible in football. I have practically 15 years of career and I learned that things happen when you least expect it. I always understood that you have to do a good job at your club, in order to have credits and play for the national team”, he said.

“So, if I play well, and things go well at the club, I’ll earn credits to play for the national team. But if you think about the above and not what you have to do now, things won’t work out. Glad to somehow be remembered. But I know I can still evolve further. My focus now is to reach my maximum level”, he added.

Renato Augusto was a key part of Tite’s team until the world Cup 2018, starting a large part of the preparation campaign, but losing his place during the World Cup. It was his goal in the defeat against the Belgium.

In all, adding up his matches before Tite’s arrival, he played in 33 games with the national team shirt and scored six goals. His last appearance was in November 2018.