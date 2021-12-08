Renato Augusto reveals ‘surprise’ with his own level and concern before returning to Corinthians: ‘I got nervous’

In an interview with ESPN, midfielder Renato Augusto spoke about his physical condition and revealed surprise with the stage he reached

One of the great reinforcements of the Corinthians for 2021 was, without a doubt, Renato Augusto. Fan idol, the midfielder took a few games to gear up, but in a short time he became key part of Sylvinho’s team.

His slower readaptation, however, has an explanation: for having been without a club for a long time, the midfielder had no game rhythm and needed a period to resume it to reach a better level on the field.

But his return to good physical shape surprised even Renato Augusto himself. In an interview with ESPN, the Corinthians midfielder revealed that he did not expect to regain his form so quickly, as well as talking about how comfortable he has been playing as a defensive midfielder that goes from area to area.

“Actually, I played like this a lot in China. We ended up having a greater responsibility for being foreigners and I played a lot like that, starting the ball and, at the same time, arriving for the finish. I started to feel very comfortable. Of course here, this year I wouldn’t be able to reach my maximum physical level, but I managed to reach a level that I didn’t expect”, he said.

“I was also able to get very close to what I wanted. And just with a pre-season, games, I get what I want. But for the short time I was able to perform, I am very happy. I thank my physiologist, Maziotti and all the professionals at the club. I am very grateful to them”, he added.

Presented at the end of August, Renato played in 21 matches in this brazilian, with an assist and four goals scored, the last being at the weekend, against the Guild.