Result of Mega-Sena 2435 today, 12/07; prize is BRL 37 million – Country

Mega-Sena can pay up to BRL 37 million today, 12/07. Contest 2435, special for Christmas, took place at 8 pm and was broadcast live on the Caixa Loterias Facebook profile and on the Caixa Econômica Federal channel on YouTube.

Result Mega-Sena contest 2435

05 – 22 – 30 – 32 – 33 – 36

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Bets on Mega-Sena can be placed in person at Casas Lotéricas, through Caixa’s internet banking (for those who are account holders) or through the Loterias Online website.

Which numbers are the most drawn at Mega-Sena?

One of the strategies used by those who want to have more chances of hitting the six numbers drawn from the Mega-Sena lottery is to find out what the probability of combinations of tens among the most drawn is.

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes

The Mega-Sena prize with the highest value was paid on December 31, 2017, when the 2000 Mega-Sena da Virada contest paid the amount of R$ 306,718,743.68.

