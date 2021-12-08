Result of Mega-Sena 2435 today, 12/07; prize is BRL 37 million – Country

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Result of Mega-Sena 2435 today, 12/07; prize is BRL 37 million – Country 5 Views

Mega-Sena can pay up to BRL 37 million today, 12/07. Contest 2435, special for Christmas, took place at 8 pm and was broadcast live on the Caixa Loterias Facebook profile and on the Caixa Econômica Federal channel on YouTube.

Result Mega-Sena contest 2435

05 – 22 – 30 – 32 – 33 – 36

See other draws this Tuesday (7)

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Bets on Mega-Sena can be placed in person at Casas Lotéricas, through Caixa’s internet banking (for those who are account holders) or through the Loterias Online website.

> See how to place bets online

Which numbers are the most drawn at Mega-Sena?

One of the strategies used by those who want to have more chances of hitting the six numbers drawn from the Mega-Sena lottery is to find out what the probability of combinations of tens among the most drawn is.

> Check out the most drawn dozens

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes

The Mega-Sena prize with the highest value was paid on December 31, 2017, when the 2000 Mega-Sena da Virada contest paid the amount of R$ 306,718,743.68.

> Check out the biggest Mega-Sena prizes and the most winning states


I want to receive exclusive content about Brazil

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mega-Sena, contest 2435: result | lotteries

O 2,435 Mega-Sena contest can pay one prize of BRL 37 million for whoever hits …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved