Retail hits 3rd drop and returns to below pre-pandemic level with high inflation and stagnant income By Reuters

By José de Castro and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian retail sales amended their third drop in October and returned to below pre-pandemic levels, affected by a set of factors such as high inflation, stagnant income and lower credit, in an indication the most difficult scenario for household consumption, an important component of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The volume of sales decreased 0.1% in October compared to September, in the seasonally adjusted series, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Wednesday. The rate is the worst for October since 2018 (-0.3%).

In three straight months of negative numbers, the accumulated decline is 5.2%. With this sequence, the activity in commerce is once again at levels below the pre-pandemic, down 0.1%. The last time retail had fallen below this level was last March, when it was 0.9% short of February 2020.

Over October 2020, the retreat was 7.1%, the third consecutive.

Monthly and annual readings came in well below expectations: in a Reuters survey, economists projected a 0.8% increase over September and a 5.6% drop compared to a year earlier.

The manager of the IBGE survey, Cristiano Santos, said that the poor performance of trade can be attributed to “various factors”, such as higher inflation; stabilized income, which generates less purchasing power; and lesser availability of credit for individuals.

“The pandemic changed the consumption structure, but this year inflation ends up affecting consumption, especially in super and hypermarkets, which have very great weight and relevance,” said Santos. “The isolation (social, due to the pandemic) diminished, but then came the price factor. With stable income, credit drops and inflation rises in key sectors, and commerce falls again,” he added.

The manager drew attention to the performance of the Hyper segment, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco, which in October dropped 0.3% after falling 1.3% in September and 0.9% in August. The sector is thus 0.2% below the pre-pandemic level. “This is a sector that guides the general indicator, which is affected by employment, inflation and income,” said Santos.

ACTIVITIES

Five of the eight activities monitored registered losses, with Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-1.1%) in the flashlight.

In the annual comparison, all eight activities surveyed dropped, with a negative highlight for Furniture and household appliances, in which activity dropped 22.1%.

Considering the expanded retail — which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material –, the sales volume decreased by 0.9% compared to September and 7.1% compared to October 2020. In the year, the retail sector expanded accumulates an increase of 6.3% and, in 12 months, sales rose 5.7%.

