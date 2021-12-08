Retail sales fall for the 3rd month in a row, shows IBGE | Economy

At Retail sales fell 0.1% in October, compared to September, the third consecutive monthly decline, according to data released this Wednesday (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with October of last year, there was a drop of 7.1% – also the third fall in a row.

With this result, retail is 0.1% below the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, and 6.4% below the record level of sales achieved in October 2020, according to the IBGE.

The result came less than expected. The expectation was high of 0.8% on a monthly basis and fall of 5.60% year on year, according to a survey by Reuters.

The IBGE revised the September result, to a less accentuated drop, of -1.1%, against an initial reading of -1.3%. The August index was updated from -4.3% to -4.1%.

Copom meets on Wednesday, and the market forecasts the 7th increase in a row for the Selic, to 9.25% per year

Inflation preview is 1.17% in November and reaches 10.73% in 12 months

economic downturn

In the year, the sector still accumulates growth of 2.6%. In the 12 months up to October, the increase decelerated to 2.6%, against 3.9% in the immediately previous 12 months, evidencing the loss of breath in the economy.

Nominal retail revenue was up 0.7% in October, compared to September. In comparison with October 2020, there was an increase of 6.2%.

The volume of sales, however, grew in 17 of the 27 units of the federation, with highlights to: Acre (3.0%), Alagoas (2.4%) and Rondônia (2.4%). The biggest falls were registered in Amapá (-2.8%), Roraima (-2.3%) and Rio de Janeiro (-2.2%).

See the performance of each of the segments in October, compared to September:

Fuels and lubricants: -0.3%

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco: -0.3%

Fabrics, apparel and footwear: 0.6%

Furniture and household appliances: -0.5%

Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles: -0.1%

Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery: -1.1%

Office, computer and communication equipment and supplies: 5.6%

Other articles for personal and domestic use: 1.4%

Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces: -0.5% (expanded retail)

Construction material: -0.9% (expanded retail)

In expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, the activities of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, the drop was 0.9% compared to September and 7.1% in the annual comparison.

In October, five of the eight activities surveyed had a fall, with emphasis on Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-1.1%), Furniture and household appliances (-0.5%), Fuels and lubricants (-0.3%), and Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.3%).

“Inflation continues to have an impact on the indicators, since the variation in nominal revenue from retail sales is positive, from September to October, at 0.9%. This impact can be observed above all in the activities of Fuels and lubricants, Hyper and supermarkets and Fabrics, apparel and footwear”, highlighted the IBGE.

With the new setback, the level of supermarket sales, which has a large weight in the index, is now 0.2% below the pre-pandemic level.

With the revisions of previous months, activity in general trade returned to levels below pre-pandemic levels, down 0.1%. The last time the sector had fallen below this level was last March, when it was 0.9% short of February 2020.

The strong retreat in the year-on-year comparison, according to the IBGE, is explained mainly by the basis of comparison.

“In October and November of last year, we had the record for the PMC series. This means that the basis for comparison was quite high. This drop was quite balanced between all activities, which were in the negative field”, stated the research manager, Cristiano Santos.

In the assessment of Necton’s chief economist, André Perfeito, the result below expectations shows that the 4th quarter “started badly” and reinforces the prospect of deceleration.

In the 3rd quarter, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) dropped 0.1%, putting the country in technical recession. Commerce followed the economic downturn and accumulated a drop of 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, returning to below the pre-pandemic level.

The sector’s deceleration has been pressured by rising inflation, falling household income, rising debt and still high unemployment in the country. Consumer confidence drops in November to the lowest level since April, according to a survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

Last week, the IBGE showed that industrial production fell 0.6% in October, compared to September, the fifth consecutive monthly decline. The financial market has revised downwards the GDP growth projections (Gross Domestic Product) and raised the estimates for inflation and for the basic interest rate (Selic).

Analysts are currently projecting inflation of 10.18% in 2021, according to the latest Focus bulletin from the Central Bank. For 2022, the forecast rose to 5.02%. For Selic, the projection is for a rate of 9.25% at the end of 2021, reaching 11.25% per year in 2022.

For the high GDP this year, the market started to project an increase of 4.71%. The growth forecast for next year is now at just 0.51%. And some analysts are already talking about stagnation and even a new recession.

“In general, retail activities remain on a downward trajectory amid persistently high inflation, tightening financial conditions, increased household indebtedness and the shift of a greater proportion of private consumption from the goods market to the services sector (resulting from the flexibilization sanitary restrictions and greater mobility)”, highlighted Rodolfo Margato, an economist at XP, adding in a report to the market that the recovery of the level of employment and the implementation of Auxílio Brasil “will allow some growth in the mass of expanded income available to families in 2022, albeit modestly”.