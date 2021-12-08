Retail sales had a negative change of 0.1% in October; given is worse than expected

grocery shopping

SAO PAULO – Retail sales had a slight negative change of 0.1% in October compared to September. The data were informed this Wednesday (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the annual comparison, the drop was 7.1%.

The numbers came in below expectations. According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was an increase of 0.8% in sales on a monthly basis and a low of 5.60% compared to October 2020.

With this result, the retail is 6.4% below the record level reached in October 2020. Both in the year and in 12 months, the sector accumulates a gain of 2.6%.

The result of stability in the negative field on the monthly basis was disseminated by five of the eight activities investigated by the survey. Among them, the most intense variations were registered by the sectors of books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-1.1%), furniture and household appliances (-0.5%), fuels and lubricants (-0.3%) and hypermarkets , supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.3%).

“This variation of -0.1% is composed of a lot of stability, including in practically all activities. So there is no role in this composition for any of them. A few months ago, we’ve already seen the hyper and supermarket sector, which has a great weight, pushing the index up. But that was not what happened in October, a month in which we had a balance between the sectors”, explains the research manager, Cristiano Santos.

The segment of pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (-0.1%) was also stable from September to October.

Sectors that grew

The sectors that grew in the period were fabrics, apparel and footwear (0.6%), other articles of personal and domestic use (1.4%) and office, computer and communication equipment and material (5.6%). “The activity of fabrics, clothing and shoes was one of the ones that dropped the most at the beginning of the pandemic because its consumption is very much based on the experience of the product. There was an intense drop from March to April of last year and the consumption pattern did not return after that”, analyzes Cristiano.

“There was also a readjustment by the companies in their sales strategy, when they joined e-commerce. Major brands at the beginning of the second quarter of this year also announced other platforms and this boosted sales at one time, but this movement was held back by the income of families that has not increased”, he adds.

In expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, the activities of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, sales volume decreased by 0.9% compared to September. In this comparison, the segment of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces dropped 0.5%, while construction material dropped 0.9%.

annual comparison

Retail trade retreated 7.1% in October compared to the same month of the previous year. It is the third consecutive drop in this indicator. All eight activities investigated dropped in this comparison, with highlights for the sectors of furniture and household appliances (-22.1%), equipment and supplies for office, computing and communication (-11.0%) and books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-7.9%).

The other segments that had a decrease compared to October last year were: fuels and lubricants (-7.7%), other articles of personal and domestic use (-7.2%), hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-5.6%), fabrics, apparel and footwear (-2.0%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (-0.2%).

“In October and November of last year, we had the record for the PMC series. This means that the basis for comparison was quite high. This drop was quite balanced between all activities, which remained in the negative field”, says the researcher.

Expanded retail trade, which also had a drop of 7.1% in this comparison, registered a decline of 4.0% in the segment of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces and 13.7% in the sector of construction material.

Retail grows in 17 units of the Federation

From September to October, the retail had positive results in 17 of the 27 units of the Federation, with highlights to Acre (3.0%), Alagoas (2.4%) and Rondônia (2.4%). Among the states that had a decline, Amapá (-2.8%), Roraima (-2.3%) and Rio de Janeiro (-2.2%) stand out.

In expanded retail trade, there was a predominance of negative results. Of the 17 units in the Federation that had a decrease in sales volume, the highlights were Rio de Janeiro (-5.0%), Amapá (-4.0%) and Goiás (-3.8%). Among those with positive results, the highlights were Tocantins (8.1%) and Alagoas (4.4%) Rio Grande do Sul (2.2%).

In relation to October of last year, the retail registered negative results in 26 units of the Federation. The highlights were Bahia (-14.1%), Sergipe (-12.6%) and Paraíba (-12.2%). In the same comparison, in the extended retail trade, there was a decrease in 23 units of the Federation, with the biggest changes registered by Amapá (-14.9%), Amazonas (-12.4%) and Paraná (-11.7%).

