Review Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | A balanced tablet still in 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, from Samsung, is one of the intermediate tablets from the South Korean giant that combines good performance and versatility in use.

This model is thin and light, making it easy to carry on a daily basis. Its configuration, although modest, can handle most of the activities of a not very demanding user.

The battery, the manufacturer’s trademark, has 7,040 mAh and guarantees many hours of uninterrupted use without the need for constant charging. I was able to test the device for a long time and I talk about my experience using it. Check out our review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Design and Construction

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is simple in construction but with a good quality appearance. This is noticeable due to the aluminum rear finish, demonstrating the concern of the South Korean giant when manufacturing this model.

The device used for the tests came in gray, the only one available in the national territory. A pity, given the availability of more colors in other countries. Its market price is around R$2,000, approximately.

Dimensions: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7 mm;

Weight: 467 grams.

On the front face, we have the screen with 10.4 inches. An excellent size for the most varied activities. It is also not very reflective and can be used for many uninterrupted hours without bringing a tired feeling to the vision.

The 10.4-inch screen of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is big enough for many activities (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The front camera is vertically oriented, something I didn’t like very much, since tablets are better used horizontally, as demonstrated by the manufacturer in other models, as can be seen in the Galaxy Tab A7 from 2020. Apart from that, the edges are medium and within what is expected for the proposal.

On the sides, we can see the volume increase/decrease and lock/unlock buttons on the device. We also have the sound outputs (located each one on one side of the S6), P2 type connector for headphones and input for a mobile operator chip, if the user buys the LTE version.

The rear camera follows the same premise as the front, being discreetly located in the upper right corner. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is well built and has good features for everyday use.

Screen

The tablet’s screen, despite using TFT technology, has excellent image quality. Its panel has a size of 10.4 inches with 81.6% utilization, something consistent with devices of this type.

The colors are vivid and very close to reality, an interesting feature for users who use this type of device for drawings or image editing. Including, the differential of this line is the availability of the touch pen from the manufacturer, the S Pen.

With it, the tablet gains greater usability since many tasks can be performed using this high-precision accessory.

Drawing is one of the many possibilities that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Using this model outdoors is no problem, as the brightness delivered by the screen is sufficient for viewing the contents even when there is direct light on the panel. This detail helps a lot when we are reading or making some kind of annotation on the device.

Finally, I can say that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a tablet focused on productivity, as its size, image quality and stylus make it an excellent choice for any type of use that requires speed and attention.

Configuration and Performance

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s configuration is modest, but still sufficient for a user with more everyday needs. After testing several tablets with different proposals between them, I can say that this is a market that lacks good options consistent with today.

So, despite the 4 GB of RAM available in this model seem small, they are enough to keep running some activities at the same time, as well as playing part of the most popular games of today.

This is only possible thanks to the Exynos 9611 available in this version, which delivers performance very similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712.

There are two versions available in Brazil, they are 64 or 128 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM memory.

I must say that for a more suitable Android experience, 128GB of storage is ideal, as most of the apps and programs available on the Play Store are usually reasonably sized.

Chipset: Exynos 9611;

Storage space: 64 or 128 GB;

RAM memory: 4 GB;

Battery: 7,040 mAh.

USB-C port is used for charging the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The performance of this model was good and favorable in many aspects. Gaming is also possible with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, even if the graphics aren’t the best available. I must also say that I prefer bigger screens for games, as the comfort and visualization of items and words are better and sharper.

In the test conducted through the 3D Mark app — Wild Life Unlimited — the device obtained 712 points with an average of 4.3 FPS. An expected number for intermediate models. One of its main competitors, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (Lenovo), scored higher. The numbers obtained with the same tests were 1360 points and 8.1 FPS, respectively.

AS Pen makes it a lot easier when we play some RTS-style game, where many actions need to be performed at the same time. Who has never played Age of Empires, for example, and lost an entire army because they couldn’t strategize in time? There is nothing more disappointing.

Wi-Fi connectivity is available at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, which is a very useful feature when we need a higher speed in the internet connection.

This model received an update while it was being tested by me for the Android 11 version, something I consider positive, since this type of update brings improvements in the system and in the device’s security.

Aluminum back ensures greater strength and durability (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still fit for today. Less demanding users will be able to benefit from its performance and performance without any problems.” — Amanda Abreu

Back camera

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s 8 MP (wide-angle) rear camera is modest, recording nice clicks but no big highlights. The 2x zoom turns out to be lower quality than normal camera clicks, just as expected for simple digital zoom photos.

However, if we consider that we are talking about a tablet, a device that is not intended for this type of use, I can say that the records are compatible with cameras that only work properly in good light conditions.



Frontal camera

The 5 MP front camera follows exactly the same idea as its sister. It delivers good captures with enough quality to be used on social media, but without any salient points regarding the overall quality. Portrait mode works fine, but there are some points to improve when cropping the photo.

The user will be able to keep social networks up to date with the records, in addition to making video calls calmly, always remembering that cameras are not the highlight of this tablet.



Sound system

The sound quality is surprisingly good, especially when we take songs with deep, full-bodied sounds. I always use the same selection of songs to assess this issue and I can say that I liked what I heard.

I was able to distinguish the transition between lows and thins, as well as notice the clear attempt to make these sounds as crisp and consistent as possible. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite didn’t lose “power” even when I forced the maximum performance of this part.

The distribution of the speaker outputs — one located on the left, the other on the right — brings the effect surround in a very balanced way, besides being very useful when we are playing any FPS title on the device.

I saved my score many times thanks to this. Voices are heard with clarity and definition, making the sound system a pleasant part of the device.

Battery and Charging

And when it comes to battery, Samsung tablets are recognized for not letting their users down. And of course with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this couldn’t be different, since we’re talking about a device with 7040 mAh.

I must say that I used this model a lot here in my house. I was without TV during my move and used the device to watch movies and series while I was without the TV.

I remember using the tablet for almost four hours in a row in three consecutive days for it to run out completely, delivering approximately 13 hours of autonomy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Later, I did another test to verify the numbers presented above and I was able to prove its excellent duration. It is noteworthy that I used the tablet with brightness and volume at 50% of its capacity in both situations, this being an ideal testing environment to evaluate the product. Point for Samsung.

The only “downside” is that the nearly 8W charger provided in the box takes a considerable amount of time to recharge the device to 100%.

Therefore, the ideal is that the user never let the battery go to zero in order not to waste many hours with this issue or to plan recharges for a long period when there is no intention of using the tablet, such as a good night’s sleep at the socket.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite rear camera takes reasonable quality photos, perfect for trivial recordings (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The nearly 8W charger is slow and ends up taking longer than expected to complete charging the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.” — Amanda Abreu

Direct competitors

Taking into account all the features that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers, one of its main competitors is Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus. Both models were directly tested by me and I can say that the performance of the devices is very similar.

While on the S6 Lite we have the Exynos 9611 chipset, manufactured by Samsung itself, on the P11 we find the G90T, from MediaTek. The two also have the same amount of RAM memory (4 GB) and storage space (64 GB). The battery is high on both models, having the Samsung 7,050 mAh and the Lenovo, 7,700 mAh.

Despite the small difference between them, the autonomy of use is very approximate, as the size and type of screen of the P11 Plus is slightly better than its competitor.

However, the main positive difference from the Chinese manufacturer’s tablet is the superior sound quality, as there are four audio outputs against two on the S6 Lite. While the negative difference is due to the absence of the stylus pen with the product, needing to be purchased separately.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus price range is around R$ 2,300.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a good tablet for entry-level and intermediate users who don’t want to spend a lot to get reasonable performance in everyday activities. Although the configuration is not the most robust, it is possible to run the latest games and apps without major problems.

With good overall performance, enough RAM for less demanding activities, good brightness and clarity screen, as well as excellent battery life, I can say that this version released by the South Korean giant is still consistent with a considerable part of the apps and programs used by less demanding people.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still a balanced tablet for 2021 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Its price range — around R$ 2,000 — is acceptable, especially if we remember that the stylus S Pen is available with the model. The battery guarantees long hours of use, which is one of the strengths of the South Korean giant’s devices. The S6 Lite is, of course, a hit by Samsung in face of the lack of options in the Brazilian tablet market.

