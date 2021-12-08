Revision of the FGTS can guarantee workers up to R$ 10 thousand; understand

There is the possibility that some workers can get an extra income of up to R$ 10 thousand through a review of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees – FGTS. However, it is necessary to explain that the claim may not pay for all cases.

Perhaps, it is not beneficial to workers who constantly changed jobs and do not have a balance in their accounts for a long time. But for those who have been working in a particular company for a long time and have a significant balance, it may be worth the review request.

This review is an alternative to the readjustment based on the Referential Rate, which is still under the scrutiny of a decision by the Federal Supreme Court – STF. The rate calculates the benefit adjustment based on inflation. In recent years, the Referential Rate has been zeroed and has no income.

In a previous decision, the STF came to understand that the TR is unconstitutional, requiring the plenary to consider the matter. It is estimated that the lack of adjustment in monetary correction, which has been zeroed since 1999, has caused workers to prejudice which exceeds R$300 billion.

Thus, until a date is set to define the issue by the STF, the request for review is an alternative for workers. The lack of correction causes inflation to soften the return on the amount deposited in the FGTS. The solution is to change the TR to another index that can correct inflation. In this case, it could be, for example, the Broad National Consumer Price Index – IPCA and the National Consumer Price Index – INPC.

All workers between 1999 and 2021 can benefit through the request for revision. Those who have more time with a formal contract and balance in a FGTS account will benefit the most. The unconstitutionality of the Referential Rate started in 1999 and has remained since then.

The expectation is that, in 2022, the STF can speed up the agenda.