Richarlison gives first interview in English: “I’m learning! Thanks for your patience” | english football

“I’m very happy today. I kept myself fully focused, but we need more. We need more confidence. And now we’re going to train hard for the next game,” said Richarlison.
Richarlison gives his first interview in English since arriving in the Premier League — Photo: Reproduction/Everton
Anyone who follows the striker’s social networks ex-America-MG and Fluminense knows what this interview represents. Richardson constantly posts about his English classes and the difficulty in adapting to the foreign language. So he exalted the moment.
“I am learning! Thank you for your patience,” said the attacker, as he announced the interview.
Richarlison scored a hat-trick (three goals in the same game) against Arsenal, but only one goal was validated. He regretted the two goals disallowed for offside, especially the second.
– Hat-trick today! I think the second goal was on the same line, but the referee said it was offside… listen to the music! Very good – said Richarlison, also in English, interrupting the interview when he heard the crowd sing the song for him.
Richarlison has three goals and two assists in 10 games this season. Everton stopped a streak of eight games without a win in the Premier League and reached 18 points in 12th place. The Brazilian expects the reaction to start now.
– I was very happy to hear my music. Now I’m more focused because we need more wins. I am very happy with this crowd, my friends! Let’s keep that spirit. It was good. These are three very important points for the Premier League sequel.
Richarlison celebrates his goal in Everton’s victory over Arsenal — Photo: Peter Powell/EFE