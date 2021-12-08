“Right to life and freedom are inseparable”, says Minister of Health

posted on 12/8/2021 11:42 AM



(credit: Walterson Rosa/MS)

A day after endorsing the speech of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and affirming that “it is better to lose your life than to lose your freedom”, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Wednesday (8/12) that the right to life and freedom are inseparable. The statement was made at an awards ceremony for initiatives for people with disabilities held at the Ministry of Health.

“The Brazilian State has consecrated the dignity of the human person as a basic principle of our democracy, so the right to life and the right to freedom are inseparable. Life and freedom. The defense of life from its inception”, said the cardiologist, indicating that the Unified Health System (SUS) is a fundamental tool for these rights to be implemented.

Queiroga spoke again about the emergence of variants of the new coronavirus and said he is not desperate, since, as minister of health, he has control of the SUS “in his hands” and has the president’s confidence.

“Every day there may be variants that cause concern, but do not cause despair, at least for me, the Minister of Health, because I have in my hands the control of the Unified Health System and the confidence of the President of the Republic, so that we can transform everyone the resources that reach this House”, he stated.

The ceremony held at the Ministry of Health this morning awarded five initiatives for people with disabilities. On the occasion, the minister of Health also received the ‘Social Vision’ award from the president of the Altino Ventura Foundation, Liana Ventura.