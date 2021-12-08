Right-wing candidate to beat Macron in French presidential elections, poll says

posted on 12/07/2021 4:56 PM



The new right-wing candidate of the Republican Party, Valérie Pécresse, would prevail over the current liberal president, Emmanuel Macron, in the presidential election in April, according to a poll published this Tuesday (7) by Elabe for BFMTV/L’Express.

According to the poll carried out after her appointment on Saturday and the demonstrations by her rivals on the far right, Éric Zemmour, and the radical left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the president of the Paris region is taking advantage of the “primary” effect.

Pécresse, who was minister to conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012), gained 11 points compared to the previous Elabe poll, conducted on November 23 and 24, before winning the Republican primaries.

In the first poll, Macron, who has not yet confirmed his candidacy, reached 23% of the intention to vote (down two points), followed by Pécresse (20%). Already on Monday, the last would snatch the keys to the Elysee with 52%.

The ultra-rightists Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour would not have access to the ballot, with 15% and 14% of intention to vote respectively. Their left-wing rivals would fall below 10%.

Mélenchon would be the best placed of the latter with 8% of voting intention, followed by ecologist Yannick Jadot (7%) and the current mayor of Paris, socialist Anne Hidalgo (3%).

Pécresse, a representative of the social-liberal right wing but firm on issues such as migration and security, is the first woman to represent Republicans in a presidential election.

The intention to vote is not a prediction of the result of the vote, but an image of the trends at the time of the survey – carried out between 6 and 7 December, with 1,474 people.