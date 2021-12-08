Robot from China to investigate ‘mystery hut’ on the Moon

BEIJING — The Chinese rover Yutu-2 has begun a mission to approach a cube-shaped structure it has recorded on the Moon. Using an image taken in November, while the robot was working in the crater Von Kármán, experts estimated that the object was 80 meters away from the Yutu-2.

Emotion: Parents find kidnapped son after 14 years of searching in China

The science outreach channel Our Space, affiliated with the Chinese Space Agency, described the structure as a “mysterious hut.” In a joking tone, the site posted: “Would it be a house built by aliens after the crash landing? Or a pioneer spacecraft from predecessors exploring the Moon?”.

Asia: Helicopter with India’s Chief of Defense Staff on board crashes

According to journalist Andrew Jones, who follows the Chinese space program, although the cube is probably not home to aliens, it is worth taking a closer look. The approach takes two to three lunar days, the equivalent of a period of up to three months on Earth.

Oh. We have an update from Yutu-2 on the lunar far side, including an image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon ~80m away from the rover in Von Kármán crater. Referred to as “神秘小屋” (“mystery house”), the next 2-3 lunar days will be spent getting closer to check it out. pic.twitter.com/LWPZoWN05I — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 3, 2021

The robotic explorer has been operating at the satellite’s South Pole-Aitken since January 2019. It is solar powered and deactivated during the lunar night, which lasts for two Earth weeks. So far, it has traveled 840 meters and has sent around 3.6 terabytes of data to researchers.