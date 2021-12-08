Rohingya refugees claim 850 billion reais in compensation from Facebook for hate speech in Myanmar

Rohingya Refugees

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a campaign of violence against them

Dozens of Rohingya refugees in the UK and US have sued Facebook, accusing the social media giant of allowing hate speech against them to spread.

They are demanding more than $150 billion (BRL 850 billion) in compensation, alleging that Facebook platforms promoted violence against the persecuted minority.

An estimated 10,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed during a military crackdown in Myanmar, mostly Buddhist, in 2017.

Facebook — which was renamed Meta — did not immediately respond to the allegations.

