Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is good? See test

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, like the Motorola Razr, is betting on the nostalgia of the flip phones of decades ago to try to lure consumers into the still fledgling foldable cell phone market.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, also from Samsung, which opens and closes horizontally to turn a tablet, here the screen opens and closes vertically, to go from a normal cell phone to a more compact one.

But ignoring the folding screen, the Z Flip 3 is essentially a powerful mid-range phone, with a high-end processor and other slightly more basic features. Does the convenience of being able to double a cell phone justify the launch price of R$ 6,999?

Check out our full review below and find out what we think.

By name and format, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 aims for nostalgia for that pleasant sensation of closing the phone to end a conversation, or opening the screen with a flick of the wrist, typical of flip phones of yesteryear. But, in practice, the experience of using it couldn’t be more different.

Weighing in at 183 grams, and with the typical measurements of a typical modern cell phone when opened, the Z Flip 3 is too big and heavy to be used with one hand. It’s not as cool as it sounds.

Opening and closing his screen is always a clumsy task: you always need both hands to be steady. I’ve never been able to open it with a simple gesture—in fact, I nearly dropped it on the floor several times like that.

While not as cool as a feature phone of yesteryear, the Flip 3’s form factor is far more versatile and useful in everyday life than that of any other folding phone — more than any other modern cell phone, period.

In addition to being able to make it smaller to fit in any pants pocket, from the shortest to the tightest, this design allows me to “sit down” the phone on any surface, which is handy to use when making a video call. or to view a YouTube video.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

Sitting down, Flip 3 is even useful for taking selfies without using your hands—no more embarrassing yourself by posing for friends to take that conceptual photo for Instagram. This, yes, is much cooler than it sounds.

Open, the Z Flip 3 has a big and beautiful screen. It’s 6.6 inches (16.7 centimeters diagonal) with satisfactory resolution for the size (2640 x 1080 pixels), vibrant colors and deep contrasts thanks to the Amoled panel and smooth animations thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate.

But, from the factory, it still comes with a very visible crease in the middle. Looking straight ahead, this fold mark goes almost unnoticed. But whenever my finger passes over there, when I’m scrolling through the feed of a social network, for example, I have the strange feeling that I’m touching a screen that is more fragile than usual, maybe even broken. This is not the case, but it is uncomfortable.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

On the outside, the Z Flip 3 even has a 1.8-inch (4.5 cm) external screen that lets you see the time, battery status, social media notifications and even control some apps, like Spotify, without having to unfold the phone. It’s a hand on the wheel.

You can even use this small external screen to take a selfie with the main cameras, which are much better than the front camera that sticks to the internal screen. We’ll talk more about cameras below, but you can already see that selfies aren’t an issue for this device.

Since we’re talking about cameras, so let’s get to them: there are two main ones, one wide-angle and one ultra-wide. Both have a large field of view, but the second has an even wider angle. Each comes with 12 MP. The front camera has 10 MP.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

The quality of the photos and videos taken with this trio of cameras is nice, but not impressive. Colors are vibrant, saturation is intense but not overdone, and night and portrait modes are competent enough. They’re just not as good as other phones in the same price range.

By the way, for that same R$7,000 you can find devices with at least three rear cameras, including a telephoto lens for optical zoom that is needed here. Even Samsung sells triple camera phones cheaper than the Z Flip 3.

1 / 6 Photo taken with the main camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt two / 6 Photo taken with the main camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 3 / 6 Photo taken with the ultra-wide lens Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 4 / 6 Photo taken with night mode turned on Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 5 / 6 Selfie with the main camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 6 / 6 Selfie with the front camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

In terms of performance, the Z Flip 3 is doing very well. The Snapdragon 888 processor is a top of the line that, in 2021, has no rivals in the Android world. The 8 GB RAM memory is enough to use as many apps as you want at the same time.

No matter the task, I haven’t seen Flip 3 crash or choke once. Even in heavy games like “Free Fire” he did well.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

The battery, in turn, let me down. It can even handle a full day of moderate use, but you’ll need to recharge the next morning or overnight. On days of more intensive use, I needed to recharge earlier.

In our standard test, which consists of letting a video run in a loop until the battery goes from 100% to 0%, the model lasted 8 hours and 33 minutes. Much less than the 10 and a half hours of a Galaxy S21, for example — which isn’t even Samsung’s best battery.

And just like the Z Fold 3 and most expensive cell phones released in Brazil lately, this one doesn’t come with a charger in the box. Good thing I already had such an accessory compatible with him at home.

The Z Flip 3 isn’t cheap, I know. But it’s not that far-fetched if you consider that we’re not talking about an ordinary cell phone. It costs nearly half the price of the Z Fold 3 and has a much more useful form factor than Samsung’s other day-to-day folding.

All right, aside from the foldable screen, this one is essentially a premium mid-range phone. It’s fast, yes, but the battery is average and the cameras aren’t top-of-the-line as competitors in the same price range.

You can find very similar devices costing much less than that, even from Samsung. But come here: how many intermediate cell phones can open and close like this one?

I don’t think anyone should buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But if this folding cell phone fad one day catches on, and prices start to drop, I’d say this format has a lot more potential than any other.