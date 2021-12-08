Samsung launches in Brazil the Galaxy Chromebook Go with a autonomy of up to 11 hours and a 14-inch screen

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Samsung launches in Brazil the Galaxy Chromebook Go with a autonomy of up to 11 hours and a 14-inch screen 5 Views

THE Samsung launched, this Tuesday (7), the Galaxy Chromebook Go in Brazil. The notebook is focused on serving an audience that needs mobility without giving up connectivity for everyday tasks.

According to the manufacturer, the new device stands out for having a thin and light design, which ensures greater mobility for the user. The model has a screen 14-inch LCD with resolution HD (1280×720) and weighs 1.45 kg.

Samsung Estimates QLED TVs Sold in 2021 Could Avoid 1 Million Disposal


economy and market
06 Dec

Goodbye, TSMC? AMD and Qualcomm could be the first to use Samsung's 3nm process


economy and market
06 Dec


The company also highlights the battery of the Galaxy Chromebook Go, which promises to deliver up to 11 continuous hours of autonomy without recharging. The notebook also comes with a 45W Super Fast Charger charger with USB-C input.

As for the hardware, the device is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, has 8GB LDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. O Chromebook from Samsung is also compatible with the Wi-Fi technology 6.


In addition, the new device has a liquid-resistant keyboard as well as a 180º hinge for greater flexibility and different usage possibilities. By default, the operating system is Chrome OS.

“This new model arrives lighter and thinner, which facilitates transport and storage for greater consumer comfort. These are important features for any device nowadays”, said the senior manager of the notebook area at Samsung Brasil, Luciano Beraldo.

technical specifications

dimensions32.7 x 22, 6 x 1.59 mm
Weight1.45kg
YOUChrome OS
Screen14 inches HD, 220 nits, 180º hinges ​
GraphicIntel UHD
Connectivity802.11ax 2 x 2 (Wi-Fi 6)
ColorSilver
Memory8GB, LDDR4x
Storage64GB eMMC
CameraHD 720p
audio2 x 1.5W stereo
KeyboardIn BR Portuguese, with resistance to spillage of liquids
Drums42.3 Wh (up to 11 hours of use)
Adapter45W Super Fast Charging (USB Type C)
doors2x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, microSD, HP/MIC, Nano K-Lock

Price and availability

The Samsung Chromebook Go is available in silver color and can be purchased at the brand’s online and physical stores, in addition to the main retailers in Brazil. The suggested price of the model is R$ 2,999.00.

Interested in Samsung’s new notebook? Tell us in the comments below!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Find out how to buy a PC Gamer

Home › Know how > Find out how to buy a PC Gamer Image: Reproduction/Unsplash …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved