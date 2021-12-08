Samsung makes faux pas and reveals Galaxy S21 FE design ahead of time | Cell phone

Samsung stirred up fans awaiting the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE by posting information ahead of time about the phone with strong fair price appeal combined with high performance. This week, the South Korean giant accidentally posted the cell phone picture on an official page, dedicated to the UAE, which led to even more anticipation for the arrival of the smartphone.

The launch of the S21 FE is expected to take place in early 2022, probably in January, contrary to initial expectations that the phone would be announced later this year. One of the reasons for the delay would be the microchip crisis, which has affected the entire technology market.

🔎 Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22: What We Know About the iPhone’s Upcoming Rivals

2 of 3 Rumors about the Galaxy S21 FE’s design confirmed after Samsung’s mistaken publication — Photo: Playback/Sammobile Rumors about the Galaxy S21 FE’s design were confirmed after Samsung’s mistaken publication — Photo: Playback/Sammobile

The page with information about the cell phone has already gone down, but it brought some confirmations, mainly in terms of design. The S21 FE must bring three cameras in the rear arrangement, accommodated in a module similar to the conventional S21. 12 MP, 12 MP and 8 MP sensors are expected.

Another possible aspect to analyze was the front part, which follows the pattern of placing the selfie camera in a hole centered at the top of the screen. In the field of speculation and based on other leaks that have already happened, the display should be 6.4 inches, with Full HD+ resolution and the desired refresh rate of 120 Hz.

3 of 3 The current Galaxy S20 FE was a bestseller and anticipation for the next generation is high — Photo: Playback/Samsung The current Galaxy S20 FE was a sales success and the expectation for the next generation is high — Photo: Playback/Samsung

Processor will vary by region. Customers in the US will likely have the version with Snapdragon 888, while places like Brazil should be awarded Exynos 2100. The current Galaxy S20 FE followed this logic, faced many problems regarding performance, and later went on to be sold also with Snapdragon in the country.

If the analysts are correct, the device datasheet will also include IP68 water and dust resistance certification, 128GB or 256GB storage, and 8 GB RAM memory. The battery must have 4,500 mAh.

The model also had its codename revealed: SM-G990E. As usual, the manufacturer did not comment on the release.

With information from SamMobile and EconoTimes