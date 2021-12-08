Samsung unwittingly unveils Galaxy S21 FE before launch

Samsung accidentally put on air a page about the Galaxy S21 FE, smartphone not yet released, practically confirming its announcement. The page in question appeared for a few moments on the company’s official website in the UAE, and was spotted by information leaker Evan Blass.

In a post made on Sunday (5) to her Twitter account, Blass posted a screenshot showing the new smartphone with its green avatar, next to the name and model number: SM-G990E/DS. Based on this information, it is possible to say that the model will arrive in the Middle East with the Exynos 2100 processor.

Source: Evan Blass/Twitter/Reproduction.Source: Evan Blass/Twitter

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE?

Expected at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event in January 2022, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been leaking so much, it wasn’t possible to know which image was real, until this Sunday appearance, made on the Korean manufacturer’s website. The device should come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Depending on the market in which it is launched, the smartphone comes equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor or the Snapdragon 888. It should also have 8 GB of RAM and versions with internal storage of 128 GB and 256 GB. The front camera is rumored to have 32 MP of resolution and the rear triple camera configuration has 12 MP, 12 MP and 8 MP sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also features a fingerprint reader on the display, stereo speakers and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging (and wireless). Other highlights go to the IP68 rating for resistance to dust and water, while it is expected to be released in black, green, pink and white.