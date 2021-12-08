Samuel Xavier laments Fluminense’s apathy away from home and talks about “game of life” against Chapecoense | Rio de Janeiro

On the eve of the last appointment of the year, Samuel Xavier was chosen to talk to the press at a virtual conference. The right-back admitted apathy against Bahia, lamented the poor performance of Fluminense as a guest in this brazilian and spoke in “game of life” against Chapecoense, this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. A victory guarantees, at least, the classification of the team to the pre-Libertadores in 2022.

– It was a very bad game for us. All players are aware of what happened in Salvador. A game that we knew was very important and that Bahia also needed the result. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to put our football on and this has been happening away from home. In the Brazilian Championship, we were not able to impose the same rhythm that we put at Maracanã – he said.

This has to serve as a lesson for tomorrow’s match, which is very important. It’s the game of our life, of our classification. You can be sure that this apathy will not happen,” he added.

+ VC Escala: which is the ideal Fluminense for the last round?

++ Fluminense signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

1 of 2 Samuel Xavier at Fluminense press conference — Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC Samuel Xavier at a Fluminense press conference — Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

Still on the match against Chape, Samuel said he does not believe in an easy game, even if the opponent is already relegated and has only won one game in this Brazilian Championship. However, he guaranteed that Fluminense’s responsibility is to win and win a spot for Libertadores:

– We know it is a very difficult game. No matter how relegated it is, Chapecoense worked in all the games, at least the ones I watched (…) Our responsibility is to win. In the Brazilian Championship there is no easy game, regardless of the situation of each team. But it’s up to us to impose our rhythm in front of our fans, in our home and in search of our classification. We know we have to go in search of victory.

See more excerpts from the press conference:

First year evaluation with the Fluminense shirt

– A good season. I believe I started very well, then I had an injury that hindered the streak, but I tried to come back as I started. I’ve fluctuated in some games, I know that very well, I know I can give even more, I’ve shown it throughout my career. I’m looking to evolve with each game, each training session, with my team. It’s worth finishing tomorrow with this victory, resting and being able to come back in 2022 even stronger.

– This oscillation hindered our journey within the championship. Some defeats away from home and some draws at home hindered the early classification, but I believe that this year was very difficult, difficult, because there was the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, where we sought our classification, but unfortunately we weren’t able to.

– But we cannot regret, regret can hinder our performance. It is to face the game against Chapecoense as a final. Let’s see what happens: if we go to pre or straight (for Libertadores), but we have to play our role, which is to seek this victory tomorrow.

Evaluation of the three scenarios: direct classification, pre-classification or non-classification in Libertadores

– We know that anything can happen in football, but what we are looking for is this direct classification. It was just up to us, but it didn’t happen. We have to think about this direct classification. Of course, if it goes to the pre, we have to be prepared too, because our goal is to be in Libertadores next year. Regardless of what happened, it’s over. We have to go in search of this victory tomorrow and think later if we are going to go to pre or straight, but the most important thing is to get this victory.

– I don’t want to think about it (not to classify). The thought is on this victory and we know that this victory will bring two results: either we go straight or we go to the pre.

Do exit speculations or reinforcements shake you internally?

– It doesn’t shake, because many times they don’t have the truth. It is very difficult for us to know what is true or not. Sometimes, we know from some friends, as was the case with Kayky. But others are just speculation. The important thing is that, regardless of who you are, it’s about having a good 2022 and bringing joy to our club and our fans.

Play with Calegari at the wheel

– It was good to play with him, because he knows how to play at the side and at the wheel. It gave me even more freedom, more confidence. The game was very good, he played a hell of a game. But regardless of who acts, he delivers his best, as was Martinelli, André, Nonato, even Yago, when he played on that side…

Surveys from other clubs

– I didn’t have any surveys, I have a contract with Fluminense for 2022 and I’m very calm, very well and very comfortable at the club.

Fans’ expectations go beyond the result?

– The expectation is for a full house. The fans have made a difference in these games at Maracanã, in games that were being difficult for us: against Inter, Palmeiras… An extra fuel when we were tired, exhausted. I believe they will be people who believe in what we can deliver. And we know the expectations of the fans and we are going to seek victory for them. There will be no shortage of delivery. I believe the fans will be very satisfied with the victory and with the classification.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: