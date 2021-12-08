Santos bets on vacation renewal, but does not rule out Marcos Leonardo’s departure

Santos wants to renew Marcos Leonardo’s contract during the vacation between Campeonato Brasileiro and Campeonato Paulista.

Without the pressure of the games, Peixe will try to advance for the permanence of the 18-year-old forward. The current bond ends in October 2022, and as of April 22, he could sign a pre-agreement with any club to leave for free in November.

There have been no recent developments in trading. The salary base is not a problem, because the attacker already receives a value considered high for his age, but the clauses proposed by his father and businessmen do not please him.

Alvinegro will seek an agreement in the coming weeks, however, it does not rule out the removal of Menino da Vila in the pre-season if the conversation does not progress. Santos used Marcos Leonardo out of necessity in Brasileirão and doesn’t want to repeat the “showcase” in 2022.

This, in fact, will be one of the agendas of the football executive Edu Dracena in the next meeting with the athlete’s staff. Failing to train and play with the professional squad would be harmful for a player on the rise: he scored in the last three games of the Brasileirão.

Marcos Leonardo is suspended for the match against Cuiabá this Thursday, in Vila Belmiro, in farewell to the Brazilian Championship. He will train this Wednesday and will already go on vacation. The negotiation during the recess will decide whether or not it will be available at the State.

