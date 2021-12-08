São Paulo Board of Directors gives up on meeting and leaves decision on future in Ceni’s hands | São Paulo

São Paulo and Rogério Ceni had a meeting scheduled for this Tuesday afternoon to debate the coach’s speech, which sounded like a farewell last Monday, but it didn’t happen.

The board analyzed that the re-presentation of the cast with the coach on Tuesday was in a good atmosphere and that it was not necessary to meet with Ceni to talk about the future. According to people heard by ge, the direction will leave the future in the hands of the former goalkeeper. In other words, if you want to leave, you will have to resign. His contract expires at the end of 2022 and provides for a termination fine.

Just as the board did not look for Ceni, the coach also did not go to the summit to explain the speech that took everyone by surprise in Barra Funda.

São Paulo does not intend to change the technical command at this time and has the coach to start planning for 2022. A meeting to start adjusting the next season, inclusive, is scheduled for next Friday.

Rogério Ceni has even proposed some names to be hired and has been promoting youngsters from the youth categories in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

The club has already made it clear to Ceni that there will be no big signings for next season. With a debt close to R$700 million, São Paulo has no scope for investment.

The coach accepted the condition at first, but the declarations of the last second surprised the board and even the players.

In one of the responses in Monday’s interview, Ceni cited “other clubs” that are also living in financial crisis and have managed to strengthen themselves during the championship.

– Of course, it comes up against financial difficulties, as we said, but we have other clubs with the same difficulties, they made great signings and managed to take their teams to unexpected places in the middle of the championship.

The perspective is for a reformulation to be made in the tricolor squad, with the departure of little used players and the need to sell the team’s highlights, especially young athletes trained at the club, such as Gabriel Sara.

The expectation, however, is that the replacement will be made with other boys or players less popular.

Ceni signed a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2022. If he decides to leave, there is an undisclosed fine by the club.

Before a possible farewell, the coach has another duel for the Brazilian Championship, next Thursday, at 21:30, against América-MG. The team is still fighting for a spot in the Libertadores preliminary phase.

Depending on the content of the conversation this Tuesday, the board already foresees a new meeting after the game against América-MG so that a definitive decision can be taken.