São Paulo exchanged messages with América-MG 2 weeks ago for tickets – 12/07/2021

The statement by América-MG that they had not been contacted by São Paulo to grant tickets to the visiting fans for the game on Thursday (9) took the São Paulo team by surprise. A conversation that the UOL Sport had access shows that clubs exchanged messages on November 26 on the topic.

In the conversation via messages, a member of São Paulo asks an employee of América-MG how it would be possible to carry out a reciprocity action so that the supporting members of São Paulo could follow the duel. The questioning was made 13 days before the match scheduled for the 38th round of the Brasileirão. In another message exchange, the América-MG official confirms that “everything is ok” with the procedure.

Article 87 of the general regulation of competitions of the CBF says it is necessary for the visiting club to manifest itself within three days before the match, requesting the load of tickets through an official letter addressed to the home club, obligatorily with a copy to the responsible federations. On social networks, América-MG even said that São Paulo had not fulfilled the requirement and, therefore, there would be no São Paulo fans at Arena Independência.

Two hours after the first information, América-MG stated that it had reached an agreement with the São Paulo board for the release of 10% of the tickets for the game. wanted by UOL Sport, the Minas Gerais club reiterated its good relationship with the São Paulo team and reaffirmed what was said on social networks.

Ticket sales to São Paulo fans will start at 10 am (GMT) this Wednesday (8).

São Paulo and América-MG say goodbye to Brasileirão at 9:30 pm (GMT) on Thursday. The Minas Gerais team currently has 50 points and occupies the eighth place, the last one that leads to the next Libertadores. São Paulo, on the other hand, has 48 points, in 13th position, and still harbors remote chances of participating in the next edition of the continental competition.