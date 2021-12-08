São Paulo has an outlet to bring reinforcements; see list

São Paulo counts on the departure of some athletes from the current squad to reduce the payroll and be able to bring reinforcements for 2022. Coach Rogério Ceni categorized the tricolor squad as “unbalanced” in recent interviews, but without money for big signings, the board will depend on a number of factors to be able to bring in new names.

São Paulo has the sixth highest payroll in Brazilian football, however, it ranks 13th in the national championship. With a performance far below expectations, the board understands that it is necessary to reformulate, to spend less and better, a difficult task for a club that is going through a serious financial crisis.

Joao Rojas and Shaylon have already terminated their respective contracts with São Paulo, which were valid only until the end of December this year. William, who is recovering from an injury to his right knee, also has a contract until the last day of 2021 and will not remain, as well as defender Rodrigo Freitas, a baseman, and Paraguayan Galeano, on loan from Rubio Ñú.

There are other names on São Paulo’s “dismissal list”. Striker Eder, who has a contract until the end of 2022, was unable to establish himself at Tricolor, suffered with physical problems, and may leave the club in the event of an amicable termination. The same goes for Bruno Alves, who lost space this season and has a contract valid until June 2023.

Coach Rogério Ceni understands that São Paulo lacks speed players, who play on the sides of the field, so that the team can be sharper in the last third of the field. The coach is also pleased with technical defenders, with good passing, so that the team does not become hostage to kicks when the ball is released. In order to try to meet the orders of its commander, the São Paulo, in addition to adopting an austere posture, will have to be precise in its choices in the market.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the year São Paulo managed to partially reduce its payroll by giving up some of its athletes, such as Tchê Tchê, for example, who went to Atlético-MG. Galo agreed to pay the player’s salary in full, who stays in Belo Horizonte until May next year.

The board may even reduce the payroll for 2022, but Arboleda’s renewal is an obstacle to curbing expenses in relation to the salaries of athletes from São Paulo. The Ecuadorian defender wants an appreciation to sign a new contract, as he earns less than many lesser-used athletes, and has already turned down a proposal to extend his contract.