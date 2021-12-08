São Paulo icon, Maksoud Plaza hotel closes after 42 years of parties, glamor and distinguished guests

Hotel Maksoud Plaza, in SP (Courtesy)

An icon from São Paulo closed its doors this Tuesday (7). Maksoud Plaza, a hotel located in the center of São Paulo, ended its activities after 42 years of partying, glamor and many distinguished guests.

The last guests left the hotel at noon on Tuesday, and the 170 employees were told of their resignation. Whoever counted on future reservations will be refunded.

Maksoud was already operating at 20% of its capacity, but has never been able to get back on track since it had to temporarily shut down activities in the most acute phase of the pandemic, in 2020.

The Maksoud Plaza brand will remain under the domain of the administrator HM Hotels, who said, by note, that he has future plans for a new project with the brand at a new address.

The building will be delivered by the end of this year to businessmen Jussara and Fernando Simões, owners of Grupo Logístico JSL. They will pay around R$132 million to the Maksoud group to put an end to a legal dispute that lasted ten years.

Due to a labor debt of R$13 million, the hotel was auctioned off in 2011 and won for R$70 million by Jussara and Fernando, who are also brothers.

At the time, Hidroservice, the holding company of the Maksoud group, questioned the validity of the contest in court because it claimed to have made a deposit of R$ 13 million to pay off the debt.

By filing resources in court, Hidroservice was able to regain control of the hotel, despite objections made by the Simões brothers. Now, the dispute ended after an agreement between both parties, with the closing concluded under updated values.

The group claims to have enough cash to comply with the judicial reorganization plan, whose total liabilities are R$850 million, of which R$110 million were placed in the process. The plan provides for payment of the public tender in 23 years; the fiscal, in ten years; and labor, in 12 months.

The group also owns properties and land totaling R$191 million and will be auctioned in 2022. The amount raised will be used to pay off debts.

famous hotel

Considered the first five stars in the city of São Paulo, Maksoud was built a few meters from Avenida Paulista and was well attended. Frank Sinatra not only stayed, but performed in the hotel’s main hall during his meteoric visit to Brazil, in 1981.

The hotel’s presidential suites have also hosted the UK Prime Minister, Margareth Thatcher; the rockers of the Rolling Stones; to Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, just to name a few famous names.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the 150 Night Club, the hotel’s venue, was considered one of the most sought after in Brazil. Names like Tom Jobim, Etta James and Dorival Caymmi performed there.

Another Maksoud achievement was the opening, in 2015, of the Frank Bar. The space entered the list of the best in the world, by World’s 50 Best Bars.

