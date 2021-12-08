São Paulo makes contact to have Rodinei in 2022; Flamengo refuses offer of R$ 3 million of MLS club | soccer

Rodinei is the name that moves the most in Flamengo’s market at this beginning of the window towards 2022. After receiving a proposal from Charlotte FC, already rejected by the cariocas, it was São Paulo’s turn to make contacts to have the right-back next season . The conversation collides with the red-black demand for a definitive exit, rejecting loan applications. Internacional also made contacts for the return.

All three contacts collided with Flamengo’s desire to sell Rodinei. The possibility of extending the link with the Cariocas for another year, until the end of 2023, to make a new loan viable, was speculated, but the alternative was soon discarded. About to turn 30, Rubro-Negro understands that it is the last chance to box with the right-back and will keep him in the squad.

Currently, São Paulo has two right-backs available (Igor Vinícius and Orejuela), but none of them is unanimous, and the name of Rodinei, with whom Rogério Ceni worked at Flamengo, is seen as an interesting option. The tricolor board is in contact with Flamengo, and the representative Ricardo Scheidt seeks consensus solutions for the business.

Last week, Charlotte FC made a loan offer with a call option immediately rejected by the red-blacks. Then, the American club signaled with the possibility of paying U$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.8 million) by stretching the rope up to U$ 600 thousand (R$ 3.3 million), which did not please Flamengo, who countered with the request of $1 million, which is outside MLS standards.