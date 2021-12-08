Scarpa reveals that he studied Cassio’s failures before the 2020 Paulistão final

Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras standout, spoke this Tuesday about the decision of the 2020 São Paulo Championship against Corinthians. Verdão ended up winning the title over their rival in penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Scarpa spoke about his feelings when Gustavo Gómez committed the penalty on Jô in the last minute of the decision game. “It was a horrible feeling, we had already lost a title to them in 2018, I was in shock”, commented the midfielder on Podpah.

The player also revealed that he studied Cassio’s failures before the game, as a form of preparation. “We were crazy about going to penalties. There was Cássio, a giant, slapping his hand…I started to see Cássio’s chickens, his failures… just like I did now against Flamengo with Diego Alves. way of preparing myself, because they are very good.”

Raphael Veiga, who also participated in the podcast, revealed that Scarpa had dreamed the day before the decision that the game would go to penalties.

Scarpa took the opportunity and spoke about the atmosphere of the week before a derby against Corinthians. “It’s a different game, the atmosphere in CT is very heavy. The days before the game… Everyone gets tense, it’s a separate championship,” he concluded.

Veiga and Scarpa, as well as the entire Libertadores champion group, are on vacation and will only return to the field in 2022.

