Scholarship amendment 4th high, at the highest level in almost a month; dollar drops to BRL 5.618 – 12/07/2021

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, amended today its fourth consecutive increase, of 0.65%, and ended the day at 107,557.67 points. It is the highest since November 11 (107,594.67).

The commercial dollar dropped 1.26%, after two advances, and ended the day quoted at R$5.618, the lowest value in a week since November 29 (R$5.609). It was the biggest daily hike in nearly a month since November 11 (-1.74%). Investors were now more willing to take risks, given the reduction in fears related to the omicron variant of covid-19. In the domestic scene, the focus was on the Central Bank meeting that will define the basic interest rate, the Selic, tomorrow.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

micron

Ômicron has been in the spotlight of global financial markets in recent days as there are still doubts about how serious and contagious the newly discovered strain, listed by the WHO as a “worrying variant”, is.

But many investors have expressed hope that the strain will not have such a major health impact, as there is still no hard evidence that the strain would be resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.

“The fear is passing, (amicron) seems to be less lethal than feared,” said Vanei Nagem, responsible for the exchange desk at Terra Investimentos.

Copon

Nagem also cited the two-day meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) as a support factor for the real, as there is ample expectation of a 1.50 percentage point increase in the Selic rate, to 9.25% per year.

Higher interest rates in Brazil increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, which would tend to attract more foreign resources to the country, increasing demand for the real.

The meeting started today, and the interest rate update will be announced tomorrow afternoon.

PEC of Precatório

Despite the dollar’s fall in this trading session, some investors pointed to uncertainties ahead for the local market amid debates surrounding the enactment of parts of the Precatório PEC, the so-called “slicing”.

“If it can be sliced, the government will be able to start paying for the Auxílio Brasil program as early as December 2021. Otherwise, as there will not be time before the parliamentary recess to discuss and approve the PEC in the Chamber, we do not know what solution will be adopted for that the president can start the program still in 2021, which will increase the tension in the financial markets of Brazil”, evaluated in a note analysts from Genial Investimentos.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório changes the rules for the payment of these government debts and modifies the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), opening up fiscal space of more than 100 billion real. Already analyzed by the two Houses of Congress, the PEC was significantly modified in its processing in the Senate.

Nagem, from Terra Investimentos, said he believes the PEC “will pass without any major problems”, which, according to him, would alleviate some of the domestic fiscal fears and support the real. Even so, he warned of “the approaching turn of the year, which helps put pressure on the dollar (upwards)”.

In addition to the traditional seasonal factors, the demand for dollars is expected to increase at the end of the year due to the dismantling of the “overhedge” position —an additional exchange protection that is no longer interesting after tax changes— by the banks, a move that also occurred at the closing. 2020.

With an eye on this pressure, the Central Bank has carried out, on Mondays and Wednesdays, traditional exchange rate swap auctions with the objective of maintaining the regular functioning of the exchange market.

*With Reuters