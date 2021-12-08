Scientists discover new type of earthquake

An international team of researchers has documented the discovery of a new type of earthquake in British Columbia, Canada. Unlike conventional earthquakes of the same magnitude, induced earthquakes, which are caused by human actions, are slower and have a longer duration. However, the identified event now appears to be something of a mix between the two types.

According to the study, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications at the end of last month, the earthquake discovered by the team was triggered by hydraulic fracturing, a method used in western Canada to extract oil and gas – which characterizes it as an induced earthquake. .

Hydraulic fracturing-induced tremors are those caused by failures related to the method used in western Canada for extracting oil and gas. Image: Maksim Safaniuk – Shutterstock

With a network of eight seismic stations around an injection well a few kilometers apart, the researchers – led by Hongyu Yu, PhD in Geophysics from the Geological Research Institute of Canada, and Rebecca Harrington, professor of geology at Canada University of Bochum (RUB) – recorded seismic data from approximately 350 earthquakes.

About 10% of the identified earthquakes exhibited unique characteristics, suggesting that they develop more slowly, similar to what was previously observed mainly in volcanic areas.

How do tremors caused by hydraulic fracturing occur

According to the study, the occurrence of earthquakes triggered by hydraulic fracturing can be explained by two processes.

The first says that the fluid pumped into the rock generates a pressure increase substantial enough to generate a new network of fractures in the underground rocks close to the well. As a result, the pressure buildup can be large enough to release existing faults and trigger an earthquake.

According to the second process, the increase in pressure of the fluid injected into the subsurface also exerts elastic stress changes in the surrounding rocks that can be transmitted over longer distances. If voltage changes occur in rocks where faults exist, this can also lead to changes that cause the fault to cause an earthquake.

Rebecca Harrington, specialist in the analysis of induced earthquakes. Image: RUB, Kramer

Recently, numerical modeling and laboratory analysis have predicted an unusual process of earthquake formation in faults near injection wells that has also been observed in tectonic faults elsewhere.

The process, called an seismic landslide, starts as a slow landslide that releases no seismic energy and can cause a stress shift in nearby faults, causing them to slide quickly and lead to an earthquake.

According to the research, the lack of seismic energy from this landslide and the size of the faults involved make it difficult to observe in nature. Previous studies, therefore, have not yet been able to fully document the seismic landslide with any association to induced earthquakes. Current study work provides indirect evidence of seismic loading and a transition from such a slip to seismic.

hybrid earthquakes

According to the team’s interpretation, the newly discovered slow earthquakes would be an intermediate form of conventional earthquake and seismic landslide – and therefore indirect evidence that an seismic landslide can also occur in the vicinity of wells. This intermediate form the researchers therefore called hybrid frequency waveform (EHW) earthquakes.

“If we understand at what point the subsurface reacts to the hydraulic fracturing process with movements that do not result in an earthquake and therefore do not damage the surface, ideally we could use this information to fine-tune the injection procedure,” describes Rebecca Harrington, who he is head of the Hydrogeomechanics Group at RUB.

“We assume that induced earthquakes behave like most other earthquakes and have approximately the same burst velocity of two to three kilometers per second,” explains Rebecca.

However, this does not always seem to be the case. While the tremor of a conventional 1.5-magnitude earthquake in the researchers’ dataset subsided after about seven seconds, an EHW earthquake of the same magnitude continued to tremble for more than ten seconds. For this reason, the researchers say that new approaches must be adopted to understand the process more comprehensively.

