Scientists who believe the Universe has no beginning and challenge notions of time and space

When someone asks what the beginning of the universe was, is the Big Bang the first answer that comes to your mind?

So know that some scientists question that this was the beginning of it all – and that there is even a young researcher who goes further and claims that maybe there wasn’t even the beginning of everything.

This is Bruno Bento, Portuguese researcher at the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Liverpool, UK. Bento is the co-author of an academic paper entitled If time had no beginning (“If time had no beginning”, in free translation), which is still being reviewed by other experts.

The Big Bang is our traditional view of the origin of the universe

His theory is different from our traditional concept of the passage of time. He proposes the existence of an infinite past and considers the Big Bang just one more event in the history of the cosmos, which has always existed.

