Scuf unveils lineup of “Reflex” controls for PS5

The first third-party PlayStation 5 controllers were today by Scuf, a very popular company in the accessories industry.

Marketed as Reflex controls, prices start at $199 and the first batch is sold out. The base unit looks a lot like Sony’s PS5 DualSense, but differentiates itself with detachable parts behind the controller, interchangeable thumbsticks ​​and three different profiles you can switch between.

The controller is said to work on both PS5 and PC, with the two cheaper models featuring adaptive triggers, but there’s no mention of tactile feedback in the specs. If you opt for the even more premium Reflex Pro model, you can also expect to grip the controller with a “non-slip performance grip” that supposedly improves comfort.

Finally, there’s the Reflex FPS, which as you can imagine is aimed at those who are serious about first person shooters. Interestingly, this last control in particular dispenses with adaptive triggers for instant triggers that supposedly simulate the press of a mouse button. His price is $259.